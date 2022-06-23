Leaders of Phú Yên, HCM City, State coal mine group to face disciplinary measures over wrongdoings

VIETNAM, June 23 -

Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission held its 16th meeting between June 20-22. The meeting was presided over by the commission's chair Trần Cẩm Tú. — VNA/VNS Photo Phương Hoa

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued a disciplinary warning against the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Việt Nam National Coal – Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) for the 2015-20 and 2020-25 tenures, during its 16th meeting that took place from June 20-22.

The commission concluded that the board violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, and showed signs of negligence, along with lax leadership and supervision, letting the Council of Members and some individuals violate Party regulations and the State’s laws on production, business and investment.

Such violations have caused severe consequences, and negatively affected production and business, as well as the prestige of the Party organisation and the group as well.

Lê Minh Chuẩn, secretary of the Party Committee and chairman of the Council of Members; Đặng Thanh Hải, deputy decretary of the Party Committee, member of the council and general director; and Nguyễn Ngọc Cơ, deputy general director, and former member of the Party Committee of Vinacomin, also received warnings.

Phan Xuân Thuỷ, a member of the Party Committee and deputy general director, got a reprimand.

At the meeting, the Inspection Commission also looked into violations by the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the south-central province of Phú Yên (2015-20 term), and by the Party delegation to the HCM City People’s Committee (2016-2021 tenure).

It gave warnings to the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the HCM City Construction Department, and the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Office of the municipal People’s Committee (2015-20 term).

Võ Văn Hoan, member of the municipal Party Committee and member of the Party delegation to and deputy chairman of the city People’s Committee, and former secretary of the Party Committee and former head of the Office of the municipal People’s Committee, were also reprimanded.

The commission proposed the Politburo consider disciplinary measures against the Party delegation to the HCM City People’s Committee (2016-21 tenure) and Nguyễn Thanh Phong, currently a member of the Party Central Committee and deputy head of its Economic Commission, former deputy secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, and former deputy secretary of the Party delegation to and former chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee.

The Standing Board of the Party Committee of HCM City People’s Committee was deemed to have violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations and showed lax leadership and guidance, allowing the city People's Committee and many organisations and individuals to violate the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws on financial management and State property, with many cases brought to court, and many key officials of the city criminally trialled.

The violations are said to have caused serious consequences that are difficult to resolve, resulting in great losses of State assets, causing public uproar and tarnishing the reputation of Party committees and local authorities. — VNS