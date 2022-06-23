Special Envoy Lipstadt Travel to Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates

On June 26, 2022, Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, will depart for her first international trip since assuming her role in April 2022. The 11-day trip will include stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates.

Special Envoy Lipstadt will meet with senior governmental and civil society interlocutors to discuss important changes underway in the Middle East. Her engagements will emphasize promoting interfaith understanding, as well as combating intolerance and anti-Jewish sentiment. Amb. Lipstadt intends to build on the profoundly important Abraham Accords to advance religious tolerance, improve relations in the region, and counter misunderstanding and distrust.

