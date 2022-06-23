Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market 2028 | Emerging Technological Trends, Future Growth & Opportunities

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 72.69 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trends – High demand from North America region

Rising need for improvement of security and safety in intelligent buildings is driving market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies (IBAT) market size is expected to reach USD 125.74 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen. Rising need for improvement of security and safety in intelligent buildings is driving intelligent building automation technologies market revenue growth.

IBAT accentuates a multidisciplinary effort to integrate and optimize the building structures, systems, services, and management in order to create a cost effective and environment-friendly product for the occupants. It provides a flexible, effective, comfortable and secure environment to the owner, operator, and occupant. It offers different kind of smart technologies to ensure the user’s safety and convenience such as functionality checks and detector service for fire and life safety, utility monitoring (electricity/water/gas/oil) for preventing accidents, lighting back-up generation, and others. IBAT is experiencing high demand in international market owing to this.

Today\'s high-rise buildings are technologically advanced and require a lot of energy; as a result, businesses are constantly seeking for ways to cut CO2 emissions while also lowering their overall energy consumption and operating expenses. Hence, growing need for reducing CO2 emissions and improved security system in intelligent buildings is boosting market demand of IBAT. It acts as a differentiator for real estate developers between significant reduction in operating costs and government incentives given for promoting advanced building technologies.

Lack of education among end users, as well as the barriers of high initial investment and unproven technologies, are all challenges in the intelligent building automation technologies market.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Read our Sample Report right now! @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/966

The SWOT analysis carried out during the study sheds light on the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats encountered by the prominent vendors. Expert insights on past, present and future trends covered by the study further aims to provide clarity on the future prospects of the industry.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

ABB Ltd., Azbil Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell, Inc., Siemens AG, Johnson Controls, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, and Ingersoll Rand

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Service

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Facility Management Systems

Security Systems

Life Safety Systems

Building Energy Management Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted Price@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/966

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest Of MEA

Browse complete Intelligent Building Automation Technologies report description And Full TOC @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/intelligent-building-automation-technologies-market

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/966

The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions and mergers as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The professional intelligence study on the Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market addresses some of the most critical questions:

What are the key trends in the Market?

What are the driving forces behind the Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market?

What are the obstacles to market growth?

Which are the top vendors in this space?

What are the threats and opportunities in the market for key vendors?

What are the strengths or weaknesses of critical vendors?

What are the future opportunities for the players in the Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market?

What are the main issues facing the global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market?

Buy Exclusive Copy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/966

We are grateful to you for reading our report. If you wish to find more details of the report or want a customization, contact us. You can get a detailed information of the entire research here. If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Related Reports:

Deep Space Exploration And Technology Market

https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/deep-space-exploration-and-technology-market

Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market

https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cognitive-electronic-warfare-system-market

Mammalian Cell Culture Market

https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mammalian-cell-culture-market

Plastic Additives Market

https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plastic-additives-market

Hydraulics Market

https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hydraulics-market

Teledentistry Market

https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/teledentistry-market

Holographic Imaging Market

https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/holographic-imaging-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Size Worth USD 125.74 Billion in 2028