Altenew's Range of Watercolor Products Continues to Impress Crafters Everywhere

Altenew's watercolor bundles make it easier for customers to get the best out of each set. Altenew's Watercolor Brush Markers are easy to use, travel-friendly, and great for watercolorists on the go! Aside from its range of watercolor sets, Altenew has released a Watercoloring Book and Artists' Watercolor Brushes.

From high-quality watercolor pan sets to innovative watercolor pencils, Altenew has been knocking it out of the park with its line of watercoloring products!

I was really scared to use watercolors before. I completely changed my mind after trying out Altenew's ﻿Watercolor 36 Pan Set﻿. Watercolors have now become one of my favorite coloring mediums!﻿” — Maryam Perez, Altenew Graphic Design Team Leader

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, June 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paper crafting company Altenew has been releasing a range of high-quality, rich, and vibrant watercolors that have impressed paper crafters and artists alike. With an expansive range of colors catering to beginners and experienced watercolorists, these affordable watercolor sets are perfect for any arts and crafts project. From vibrant primaries to unique shades, there's something for everyone in Altenew's line of watercolors.Altenew has long been known for its high-quality, trendy, and innovative paper crafting products. In August 2018, the New York-based company launched its first watercolor pan set, quickly gaining a following among crafters for its vibrant and specially curated colors and great value. The Watercolor 36 Pan Set was first revealed back in January at the 2018 Creativation Show, where it quickly gained attention. The 36 half-pans of watercolor in this set are intensely pigmented, fade minimally when drying, and some colors have lovely granulating effects. The lucky attendees of Altenew’s Make & Take got to play with the highly-anticipated watercolor pan set, therefore spreading excitement through their social media posts. However, it wasn’t until a few months later that Altenew finally made the watercolor set available in its store - much to the delight of its watercolor-loving customers.Since then, crafters everywhere have been singing praises about the company’s line of high quality, student and artist-grade watercolor products . Avid scrapbooker and Altenew Graphic Design Team Leader Maryam Perez shared her experience with Altenew watercolors. “﻿I was really scared to use watercolors before. The whole idea of adding water to the paints was quite intimidating to me as I was used to coloring with colored pencils. I completely changed my mind after trying out Altenew's ﻿Watercolor 36 Pan Set﻿. I was so impressed with its quality and how easy it was to blend the colors. Watercolors have now become one of my favorite coloring mediums!﻿”The success of its Watercolor 36 Pan Set compelled Altenew to work harder to bring more quality watercolor products with a fair price point to its loyal customers and fans. As a result, the crafting company’s Watercolor Pan Set collection now includes four fan-favorite sets - the Watercolor 36 Pan Set, Artists’ Watercolor 24 Pan Set, Watercolor Essential 12 Set, and the Metallic Watercolor 14 Pan Set. Each pan set has a unique design and exciting features that will suit the need of every card maker, scrapbooker, crafter, and aspiring watercolorist out there.The addition of its Watercolor Brush Markers and Woodless Watercolor Pencils to its store gave its customers more options and versatility when it comes to creating their own watercolor art. The refillable watercolor brush markers have water-based colors that can be applied straight from the marker or diluted with water for a softer look. In addition, each watercolor brush pen has a detailed synthetic brush nib and a non-drip valve for consistent ink release and no color contamination. These brush pens are a massive hit among crafters on the go who prefer quick and easy watercoloring. The Woodless Watercolor Pencils, on the other hand, are water-soluble and five times more pigmented than traditional wood-cased pencils. Altenew’s innovative watercolor pencil set has 24 beautiful, vibrant colors, and each pencil comes pre-sharpened and ready to use. Its popular Watercoloring Book, Artists’ Watercolor Brushes, Watercolor Palettes, and Refillable Water Brushes are just the start of the company’s expanding watercoloring line.The best thing about Altenew’s range of watercolor products is that each set coordinates with the company’s line of inks. Known for its curated ink color families, developing watercolor sets and other coloring mediums in the same ink families is a total game-changer - something Altenew is well-known for. The company hopes to continue providing easy-to-use and high-quality watercolor sets that are both aesthetically pleasing and practical.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations. ﻿Visit www.altenew.com today and get started on your crafting journey!

Full Timeline & Story of ALL of Our Watercolor Supplies