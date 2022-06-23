Wisp Launches Acne Cream

An industry leader in providing budget-friendly telehealth has released a new product.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with wisp, Inc. today announced the official launch of its acne cream.

Matt Swartz, Founder, and CEO of wisp, Inc., explained that OTC acne treatments can only take people so far.

"When your skin needs a little extra support, our acne cream is here with effective, prescription strength Clindamycin + Tretinoin (Retin A)," Swartz said, before adding, "Banish inflammation, pimples, and clogged pores and get clear."

Founded in 2018 in San Francisco, CA, wisp provides a better way to treat and deal with painfully common issues by providing affordable medication and support.

Acne, according to Swartz, isn't just a problem for hormonal teens — plenty of us deal with inflammation, redness, and zits as adults. It can be hard (and expensive) to find ingredients that actually work.

"Our acne cream includes tried-and-true prescription-strength ingredients," Swartz revealed. "Clindamycin targets inflammation to reduce pain and redness, tretinoin boosts cell turnover to reveal clear skin fast, and niacinamide works to smooth and repair. Apply one pump of our acne cream every night before bed to start seeing the acne-fighting results."

Swartz went on to point out that the formula uses retinoids. Retinoids are a class of chemicals that derive from vitamin A.

According to medical studies, as derivatives of vitamin A, retinoids can play a role in immunity and skin health. They offer several possible benefits, such as reducing inflammation, unclogging pores, decreasing the appearance of wrinkles, and regulating the growth of cells on the skin's surface.

More potent retinoids may help treat skin conditions, such as psoriasis, acne, pigmentary disorders, and certain types of cancer.

For more information, please visit https://hellowisp.com/about and https://hellowisp.com/blog.

