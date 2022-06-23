At CAGR 12.6%, The Global Neurostimulation Devices Market Size Worth USD 13.70 Billion by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing prevalence of chronic nervous disorders and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries is driving the demand of the market.

Market Size – USD 5.60 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning ” — Emergen Research

The Neurostimulation Devices Market report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Neurostimulation Devices market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Neurostimulation Devices market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Neurostimulation Devices market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Neurostimulation Devices industry to give an overall analysis.

The global Neurostimulation Devices Market will be worth USD 13.70 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic nervous disorders. The rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries due to the growing preference among patients and doctors for faster recovery and shorter hospital stays is expected to drive the growth of neurostimulation devices. The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, such as epilepsy, Dystonia, Parkinson's diseases, is most likely to drive the demand for neurostimulation devices. Technological advancement in the healthcare infrastructure of several countries through the implementation of intelligent technologies is expected to boost the demand for the devices. Implementation of advanced technologies such as Artificial intelligence and machine learning is helping in the development of smart neuromodulation, which is most likely to benefit the patients suffering from brain damage.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key participants include BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, ST. JUDE MEDICAL, MEDTRONIC, NEURONETICS, INC., Codman & Shurtleff, Inc., NEVRO CORPORATION, INTRAPACE, Abbott Laboratories, LivaNova PLC, and Bayer AG, among others.

Objectives of the Report:

Industrial structure analysis of the Neurostimulation Devices market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Neurostimulation Devices market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Neurostimulation Devices market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements,

The report studies the historical data of the Neurostimulation Devices Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Neurostimulation Devices Market on the basis of Product, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sacral Nerve stimulator

Spinal Cord Stimulator

Vagus Nerve Stimulator

Gastric Electric Stimulators

Deep Brain Stimulators

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Epilepsy

Depression

Dystonia

Gastroparesis

Pain management

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Essential Tremor

Parkinson’s Disease

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Neurostimulation Devices Market:

The spinal cord stimulator segment held the largest market share of 46.2% in 2019. The rising need for treating spinal injuries and neuropathic pain is most likely to increase the demand for the Spinal Cord Stimulators across the globe.

Pain management is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 14.0%. The increasing incidence of chronic and acute pain disorders among patients suffering from neurological disorders is expected to increase the usage of neurostimulation devices for pain management.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The economic development and increasing Healthcare Budgetary Allocation in developing countries is expected to drive the growth of neurostimulation devices in the region.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

