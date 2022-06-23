Smart Agriculture Market is anticipated to be hampered by Political and Meteorological Uncertainty | AgriSight, Iteris

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study "Smart Agriculture Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"

The global Smart Agriculture Market was accounted for US$ 18975.7 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 11.2% for the period 2020-2027.

Smart agriculture is quite a new concept and most farmers aren't even aware of what it stands for. The term smart agriculture actually refers to the use of modern technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), sensors, place systems, digital devices, robots and artificial intelligent software in your agricultural field. These technologies enable you to automate your farming activities making your farm more productive, efficient and profitable. Smart agriculture helps the environment by reducing the use of traditional agricultural chemicals.

Focus on increasing agricultural income is expected to propel growth of the global smart agriculture market over the forecast period. For instance, according to a joint study by Vodafone Group Plc, Accenture Plc, and Oxfam, a confederation of 19 independent charitable organizations focusing on the alleviation of global poverty, adoption of connected agriculture could increase agricultural income by around US$ 138 billion across 26 of Vodafone’s markets in 2020. Moreover, increasing adaption of smartphones is also expected to aid in growth of the global smart agriculture market. For instance, according to Pew Research Center, as of February 2019, 81% of U.S. adults used smartphones compared to 77% in October 2018.

Emergence of Covid-19 is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global smart agriculture market. For instance, in October 2020, The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has called on countries around the world to deal with the widespread effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic through promoting climate-smart and environmentally friendly agricultural practices. FAO also announced to organize an eLearning program in Iran to equip experts with the requisite knowledge and skills to implement the advanced approach of Real Water Savings (REWAS) in the agriculture sector.

Major Key players in this Market:

• Dirt Road Data Inc.

• AgJunction LLC

• Iteris Inc.

• Site-Specific Technology Development Group Inc.

• CropMetrics LLC

• Trimble Navigation Ltd.

• Agribotix LLC

• AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

• Granular Inc.

• AgriSight Inc.

• SemiosBio Technologies Inc.

Drivers & Trends

The Smart Agriculture market estimations were derived through thorough research and assumptions based on existing drivers and trends. As a consequence, the research study works as a clearinghouse for analysis and data on all aspects of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future potential, new developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and dangers are analysed in order to have a strong handle on the total industry.

Regional Outlook:

The market is analysed based on its worldwide presence in countries such as North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World for a better understanding of the market adoption of Smart Agriculture . Due to increased Smart Agriculture expenditures, Asia-Pacific will lead the Smart Agriculture market. Furthermore, favourable government policies in Japan and Korea that encourage the expansion and development of the IT sectors move the industry forward.

Method of Research

The market research team examined the Global Smart Agriculture Market demand using Porter's Five Force Model for the period 2022-2028. A complete SWOT analysis is also performed to assist the reader in making better informed conclusions about the Global Smart Agriculture Market demand. We collected data from both primary and secondary sources. In addition, the data analysts employed publicly available tools like as annual reports, SEC filings, and white papers to conduct a complete examination of the market. The approach to analysis reflects the purpose of evaluating it against a variety of indicators in order to provide a comprehensive view of the market.

Report Includes:

◘ An up-to-date detailed analysis of the global markets for Smart Agriculture .

◘ Analyses of global market trends, including data from 2018 and 2021, predictions for 2022 and 2024, and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.

◘ The worldwide Smart Agriculture market size is estimated and forecasted, with market share analysis by Smart Agriculture type, component, application, end-user industry, and geographic area.

◘ Highlights of the industry's market potential for Smart Agriculture , emerging applications, technological advancements, and strategic innovations

◘ COVID-19 consequences on market advancement and assessment of feasible technological drivers through a comprehensive examination of numerous Smart Agriculture specialised applications for new and existing sub-parts.

◘ Recent industry structure, present competitive landscape, R&D activities, significant growth initiatives, and business value share analysis based on segmental sales are all included.

◘ Review of patents granted for Smart Agriculture , and assessment of new developments within the industry, as well as new advances in the sector.

