Unmanned Composite Materials Market Size Worth USD 3,222.3 Million by 2027

Enhanced unmanned system performance using composite materials is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 1,064.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.8%, Market Trends –Growing demand for lightweight unmanned systems ” — Emergen Research

The global unmanned composite materials market is projected to be worth USD 3,222.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The unmanned composite materials market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand for lightweight unmanned systems. Small UAVs usually suffer from performance drawbacks, including small load capacity, slow speed, low flying height, and short battery backup. Also, owing to the complexity of the operational environment, the frequency of damage occurring to the UAV body is comparatively high. The composite materials used in unmanned systems possess high specific strength and specific stiffness, considerably decreasing the unmanned systems’ weight with load cost reduction and payload increase, resulting in prolonged flight distance and time. Unmanned composite materials are of immense significance for use in miniaturized, lightweight, and high-performance unmanned system structures.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2019, Teijin Ltd. entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Renegade Materials Corporation. As part of the acquisition, Renegade materials Corporation will operate as Teijin’s wholly-owned subsidiary.

E-glass fiber finds widespread usage as the fiber composites reinforcement material in load-bearing sandwich construction, owing to its excellent mechanical features and resistance from environmental factors, but the primary behind its popularity is its relatively low price.

Increasing adoption of drones is likely to fuel the market demand. The Federal Aviation Administration reports that in 2016, the number of commercial drones in the US was 42,000 and would substantially increase to 420,000 by the year 2021.

Unmanned marine vehicle systems are deployed for extensive applications, including military, where these find usage in Anti-Submarine Warfare, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Mine Counter Measures, and Fast Inshore Attack Craft for combat drills.

Key participants include Startasys Ltd., Solvay, Hexcel Corporation, Teledyne, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Teijin Ltd., Gurit, Toray Industries, Renegade Materials Corporation, and Owens Corning, among others.

The research study sheds light on the key growth opportunities and market trends along with other vital market dynamics, including the drivers and restraints on the industry growth. With this report, the prospective buyers can be sure to become capable of adapting to the changes in the Unmanned Composite Materials industry.

The study has been conducted on the basis of inputs from the industry leaders. Thus, a conscious effort to dive deep and unearth hard to find information pertaining to the growing market landscape and growth prospects over the next few years is clearly visible in the study. The market intelligence report further comprises of discussions about the major vendors operating in the Unmanned Composite Materials space

Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP)

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP)

Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP)

Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Interior

Exterior

Global Unmanned Composite Materials Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Unmanned Composite Materials Market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Overview of the Unmanned Composite Materials Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional Unmanned Composite Materials share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

