Dye Sublimated Apparels Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 7.3 Billion Globally By 2027

The global dye sublimated apparels market reached a value of US$ 4.1 Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% during 2022-2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Dye Sublimated Apparels Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on dye sublimated apparels industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global dye sublimated apparels market reached a value of US$ 4.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% during 2022-2027.

Dye sublimated apparel refers to the textiles created by printing specific quotations or embellishments on fabrics using the process of dye sublimation. Typically using high temperatures, the solid dye is converted directly into gas and then deposited onto the garment to create an irreversible bond with the fibers. The amount of dye pigments from a carrier film to a PVC printing surface is managed by thermal transfer. The major benefits of utilizing the process include premium output, resistance against cracking, peeling, and fading, and vibrant and permanent coloration. The most common dye sublimated apparels include t-shirts, pants, activewear, hats, and gloves.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Dye Sublimated Apparels Market Trends:

The market is majorly driven by the considerable developments in the textile industry. This can be attributed to the rising trend of aesthetic print photographs and gradient-tone outfits through social media channels and online retail platform promotions. Moreover, the introduction of the 3D vacuum heat-press is expected to provide a boost to the market across the globe. Additionally, the inflating disposable of the consumers and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by the key players further create a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Augusta Sportswear Inc.

• Color Image Apparel Inc.

• dasFlow

• Gildan Activewear Inc.

• Hanesbrands Inc.

• Oasis Sublimation

• Renfro Corporation

• Royal Apparel Inc.

• Under Armour Inc.

• Wooter Apparel Inc

Dye Sublimated Apparels Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, printing technique and distribution channel.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

• T-shirt

• Leggings

• Hoodies

• Golf Shirts

• Others

Market Breakup by Printing Technique:

• Small Format Heat Press

• Calendar Heat Press

• Flatbed Heat Press

• 3D Vacuum Heat Press

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

