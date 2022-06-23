Silicone Market High Growth 2021 Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Industry Review, Forecast Till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Silicone Market Trends – Increasing involvement of government regulatory bodies in value chain

Silicone Market Size – USD 15.53 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Increasing involvement of government regulatory bodies in value chain” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global silicone market size reached USD 15.53 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the key factors driving steady global silicone market revenue growth are increasing development of antimicrobial silicone elastomers and increasing use of silicone in various industries. Silicone's increasing use in fabrics, paper, leather wrapping, labels, and airbags is also expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Silicone has been used as a solvent, adhesive, foaming agent, an anti-foaming agent in such applications.

The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Silicone market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Silicone market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Silicone market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

Fluids segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. increasing demand for cosmetic products is expected to boost demand, due to rise in spending capacity, increasing demand for personal care products, and increased use of silicones as an ingredient in coatings and adhesives.

Construction segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Because of their moisture resistance, high strength, and characteristics, silicones are widely utilized in the construction industry. Silicones are utilized in various construction materials, such as glasses, concrete, marble, aluminum, metal, and polymers, that are used in both residential and commercial buildings.

Global Silicone Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Silicone market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Silicone market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Silicone market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Silicone industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Regional Overview:

The global Silicone market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Silicone market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, KCC Corporation, Silchem Inc., Specialty Silicone Products, Inc., and Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global silicone on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gels

Elastomers

Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)

High-Temperature Vulcanized (HTV)

Room Temperature Vulcanized (RTV)

Fluids

Straight Silicone Fluids

Modified Silicone Fluids

Resins

Others

Emulsions

Adhesives

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Elastomeric Components

Conditioning Agents

Binders

Surfactants

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive & Transportation

Electronics

Healthcare

Construction

Energy

Consumer Goods & Personal Care

Industrial Processes

Others

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2028

Forecast Years: 2021-2028

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about the customization of the report, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your requirements.

