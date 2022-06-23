Insulation Materials Market is projected to be worth USD 82.96 Billion by 2027 | Latest Research By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Insulation Materials Market Increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Insulation Materials Market Size – USD 54.68 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends –A rise in infrastructure development projects in the APAC region” — Emergen Research

The global insulation materials market is projected to be worth USD 82.96 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The insulation materials market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Insulation of roof, walls, attic, and foundations are a vital requirement for energy-efficient residential buildings. Also, glass being an inefficient insulator, the insulation of see-through windows, envelopes, and skylights substantially lessens loss or heat gain, causing a reduction in heat transfer and vapor condensation. Consequently, insulation materials lead to the prevention of humidity, freezing, mold, and deformation occurring in the construction works due to corrosion, thereby safeguarding the building.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Insulation Materials market and its crucial segments. The supply chain disruptions and economic instability have negatively impacted the growth of the market in several key regions. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report examines the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the post-pandemic market scenario.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In December 2019, Huntsman Corporation announced the acquisition of Icynene-Lapolla, a firm involved in the production and distribution of spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation systems for residential usage and commercial sectors.

Glass wool is beneficial in offering effective thermal insulation and reduced energy consumption and decreases temperature variations. Also, it helps in lessening the sound transmission between walls.

Expanded Polystyrene (XPS) material finds widespread application in new and retrofit construction but owing to its production process, and it is available as rectangular/square boards of standard dimension.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Insulation Materials market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key companies profiled in the Insulation Materials report include:

Roxul Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kingspan Group, Owens Corning, BASF, GAF Materials Corporation, Johns Manville, The Dow Chemical Company, Cellofoam North America Inc., and Covestro AG, among others.

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global insulation materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glass Wool

Mineral Wool

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Aerogel

Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

CMS Fibers

Calcium Silicate

Polyurethane

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Infrastructure

Industrial

HVAC

Transportation

Appliances

Furniture/Bedding

Packaging

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

