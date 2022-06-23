Epitaxial Wafer demand is rising due to the expanding use of LED lights worldwide | Market Worth USD 7.83 Bn by 2026

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""Epitaxial Wafer Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

The global epitaxial wafer market was valued at US$ 2.79 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 7.83 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period

An epitaxial wafer (also called epi wafer, epi-wafer, or epiwafer) is a wafer of semiconducting material made by epitaxial growth (epitaxy) for use in photonics, microelectronics, spintronics, or photovoltaics. The epi layer may be the same material as the substrate, typically monocrystaline silicon, or it may be a more exotic material with specific desirable qualities. The market for epitaxial wafer is segmented on the basis of deposition type which includes heteroepitaxy and homeoepitaxy, which are the two prime methods used for epitaxial deposition.

A film or layer is deposited on a substrate of dissimilar composition and is known as heteroepitaxy deposition. Laying a film or layer on a surface or substrate of a similar level of conformation is known as homoepitaxy. Growing demand for high end semiconductor equipment and devices and energy efficient LED lights is fueling growth of the market for epitaxial wafer, globally. Increasing focus on reducing the overall consumption of electricity along with growing awareness of green technology among consumers have compelled manufacturers to adopt eco-friendly and energy-efficient lighting for example LED lighting.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2277

The Epitaxial Wafer market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Major Key players in this Market:

• EpiWorks Inc.

• Global Wafers Japan Co. Ltd.

• Nichia Corporation

• SHOWA DENKO K.K.

• Siltronic AG

• Desert Silicon Inc.

• Electronics and Materials Corporation Ltd.

• Intelligent Epitaxy Technology Inc.IQE plc.

• Jenoptic AG

• MOSPEC Semiconductor Corporation

• Norstel AB

• Ommic S.A.

• Silicon Valley Microelectronics Inc.

• SVT Associates Inc. Universal Wafer Inc.

• Wafer Works Corporation

• Xiamen Powerway Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

• Visual Photonics Epitaxy Co. Ltd.

Drivers & Trends

The Epitaxial Wafer market estimations were derived through thorough research and assumptions based on existing drivers and trends. As a consequence, the research study works as a clearinghouse for analysis and data on all aspects of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future potential, new developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and dangers are analysed in order to have a strong handle on the total industry.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2277

Regional Outlook:

The market is analysed based on its worldwide presence in countries such as North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World for a better understanding of the market adoption of Epitaxial Wafer . Due to increased Epitaxial Wafer expenditures, Asia-Pacific will lead the Epitaxial Wafer market. Furthermore, favourable government policies in Japan and Korea that encourage the expansion and development of the IT sectors move the industry forward.

Method of Research

The market research team examined the Global Epitaxial Wafer Market demand using Porter's Five Force Model for the period 2022-2028. A complete SWOT analysis is also performed to assist the reader in making better informed conclusions about the Global Epitaxial Wafer Market demand. We collected data from both primary and secondary sources. In addition, the data analysts employed publicly available tools like as annual reports, SEC filings, and white papers to conduct a complete examination of the market. The approach to analysis reflects the purpose of evaluating it against a variety of indicators in order to provide a comprehensive view of the market.

Key Takeaways of the Market:

According to ’ analysis, Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing region in the global epitaxial wafer market, owing to high presence of numerous semiconductor wafer companies such as TSMC, Samsung, and SMIC, in the region.

The key vendors in the market includes EpiWorks Inc., GlobalWafers Japan Co. Ltd., Nichia Corporation, and SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Some of the other prominent players operating in the epitaxial wafer market include Siltronic AG, Desert Silicon Inc., Electronics and Materials Corporation Ltd., Intelligent Epitaxy Wafer Size Inc., IQE plc., Jenoptic AG, MOSPEC Semiconductor Corp Corporation, Norstel AB, Ommic S.A., Silicon Valley Microelectronics Inc., SVT Associates Inc., UniversalWafer Inc., Wafer Works Corporation, Xiamen Powerway Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., and Visual Photonics Epitaxy Co. Ltd.

Click the Link to Apply $2000 Flat Discount @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/2277

Table of Contents with Major Points:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Epitaxial Wafer Market, by Region, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Epitaxial Wafer Market, by Type, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Epitaxial Wafer Market, by Application, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Epitaxial Wafer Market, by Verticles, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

2. Global Epitaxial Wafer Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

3. Global Epitaxial Wafer Market Dynamics

3.1. Epitaxial Wafer Market Impact Analysis (2018-2028)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

4. Global Epitaxial Wafer Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2028)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

5. Global Epitaxial Wafer Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Epitaxial Wafer Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Epitaxial Wafer Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

5.4. Epitaxial Wafer Market, Sub Segment Analysis



6. Global Epitaxial Wafer Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Epitaxial Wafer Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Epitaxial Wafer Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

6.4. Epitaxial Wafer Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Others



7. Global Epitaxial Wafer Market, by Verticles

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Epitaxial Wafer Market by Verticles, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Epitaxial Wafer Market Estimates & Forecasts by Verticles 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

7.4. Epitaxial Wafer Market, Sub Segment Analysis



8. Global Epitaxial Wafer Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Epitaxial Wafer Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Epitaxial Wafer Market

8.3. Europe Epitaxial Wafer Market Snapshot

8.4. Asia-Pacific Epitaxial Wafer Market Snapshot

8.5. Latin America Epitaxial Wafer Market Snapshot

8.6. Rest of The World Epitaxial Wafer Market

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Keyplayer1

9.2.1.1. Key InDurationation

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments



10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

....