Automotive Sensors Market to Observe Exponential Growth By 2021 to 2027 | Robert Bosch, Continental, Delphi Automotive

Market Size – USD 26.68 Billion in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 7.6%, Market Trends – Growing demand for autonomous vehicle, APAC is expected to register the highest market share during the forecast period.

June 23, 2022

The Global Automotive Sensors Market is projected to reach USD 48.29 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for safety, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and increasing use of sensors in hybrid semi hybrid and electric cars are boosting the demand of automotive sensors market

Usage of sensors have been enormous in automotive. Sensors are being used in almost all parts of the vehicle like chassis, engines, clutch, brakes, transmission, control, and safety. Automotive sensors are majorly used in powertrains to monitor speed, position, pressure, gas, and temperature inside the engine. These sensors are required for safe and efficient operations of powertrains. Emission regulations and stringent fuel-efficiency norms formulated by several governments of different countries are propelling the growth of the market in this segment. Meeting analog information related to temperature and pressure of automobiles for use by their digital control units is critical to meet desired fuel-efficiency and emission regulations.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Automotive Sensors market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Automotive Sensors market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment. Therefore, the report fully covers the profound impact of COVID-19 on this industry, with a special focus on the affected industry segments. However, the market is expected to regain momentum in the post-COVID-19 era. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the Automotive Sensors industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.

Global Automotive Sensors Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Automotive Sensors market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Automotive Sensors market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Automotive Sensors market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Automotive Sensors industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Regional Overview:

The global Automotive Sensors market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Automotive Sensors market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Sensata Technologies, Allegro Microsystems, Analog Devices, Elmos Semiconductor, and CTS Corporation, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive Sensors Market on the basis of Type, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Applications, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Temperature

Thermocouple

Thermistor

MEMS

Resistance temperature detector

IC temperature sensor

Others

Pressure

MEMS

Strain gauges

Ceramic pressure sensors

Position

Angular

Linear

Oxygen

NOx

Speed

Inertial

Accelerometers

Gyroscopes

Image

Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductors (CMOS)

Charge-coupled Devices (CCD)

Radars

Ultrasonic

Proximity

LiDAR

Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Mid-sized car

Sedan

Minivan

Convertible

Crossover

Hatchback

Others

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Compact

Utility Vehicle

Supermini

Light Truck

Others

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Mobile Truck

Limo

Recreational Vehicle

Towing Truck

Fire Trucks

Others

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Gasoline Powered

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Powertrain

Chassis

Exhaust

Safety & Control

Body Electronics

Telematics

ADAS

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Automotive Sensors Market Size Worth USD 48.29 Billion By 2027