Automotive Sensors Market to Observe Exponential Growth By 2021 to 2027 | Robert Bosch, Continental, Delphi Automotive
Automotive Sensors Market Trends – Growing demand for autonomous vehicle, APAC is expected to register the highest market share during the forecast period.
The Global Automotive Sensors Market is projected to reach USD 48.29 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for safety, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and increasing use of sensors in hybrid semi hybrid and electric cars are boosting the demand of automotive sensors market
Usage of sensors have been enormous in automotive. Sensors are being used in almost all parts of the vehicle like chassis, engines, clutch, brakes, transmission, control, and safety. Automotive sensors are majorly used in powertrains to monitor speed, position, pressure, gas, and temperature inside the engine. These sensors are required for safe and efficient operations of powertrains. Emission regulations and stringent fuel-efficiency norms formulated by several governments of different countries are propelling the growth of the market in this segment. Meeting analog information related to temperature and pressure of automobiles for use by their digital control units is critical to meet desired fuel-efficiency and emission regulations.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Automotive Sensors market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Automotive Sensors market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment. Therefore, the report fully covers the profound impact of COVID-19 on this industry, with a special focus on the affected industry segments. However, the market is expected to regain momentum in the post-COVID-19 era. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the Automotive Sensors industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.
Regional Overview:
The global Automotive Sensors market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Automotive Sensors market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.
Leading companies profiled in the report:
Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Sensata Technologies, Allegro Microsystems, Analog Devices, Elmos Semiconductor, and CTS Corporation, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive Sensors Market on the basis of Type, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Applications, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Temperature
Thermocouple
Thermistor
MEMS
Resistance temperature detector
IC temperature sensor
Others
Pressure
MEMS
Strain gauges
Ceramic pressure sensors
Position
Angular
Linear
Oxygen
NOx
Speed
Inertial
Accelerometers
Gyroscopes
Image
Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductors (CMOS)
Charge-coupled Devices (CCD)
Radars
Ultrasonic
Proximity
LiDAR
Others
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Passenger Vehicle
Mid-sized car
Sedan
Minivan
Convertible
Crossover
Hatchback
Others
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Compact
Utility Vehicle
Supermini
Light Truck
Others
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
Mobile Truck
Limo
Recreational Vehicle
Towing Truck
Fire Trucks
Others
Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Electric Vehicles
Battery Electric Vehicle
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Gasoline Powered
Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Powertrain
Chassis
Exhaust
Safety & Control
Body Electronics
Telematics
ADAS
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
BENELUX
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about the customization of the report, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your requirements.
