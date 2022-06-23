Submit Release
Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Sweet Settlement

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued the following statement regarding today’s filing on Sweet v. Cardona:

“Since day one, the Biden-Harris Administration has worked to address longstanding issues relating to the borrower defense process. We are pleased to have worked with plaintiffs to reach an agreement that will deliver billions of dollars of automatic relief to approximately 200,000 borrowers and that we believe will resolve plaintiffs’ claims in a manner that is fair and equitable for all parties.”

Distribution channels: Education


