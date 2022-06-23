With 10% CAGR, Push-to-Talk Market Worth USD 25.22 Billion by 2028

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global push-to-talk (PTT) market size is projected to reach USD 25.22 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period, 2022-2028

The global push-to-talk market size is projected to grow from USD 12 billion in 2019 to USD 25.22 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10% in the forecast period. Turbulence caused in business operations by the COVID-19 outbreak is likely to create lucrative sales opportunities for push-to-talk (PTT) solutions providers, suggests Fortune Business Insights™ in its recent report, titled "Push-to-Talk Market Forecast, 2021-2028."

Industry Developments:

March 2020: Sweden-based telecommunications leader, Ericsson, announced that it will be acquiring 100% stake in the Spanish PTT solutions expert, Genaker. The acquisition will consolidate Ericsson’s position as a leading Mission Critical PTT (MC-PTT) provider to public safety agencies.

October 2019: ESChat launched its much-acclaimed broadband-based push-to-talk service on T-Mobile's network. T-Mobile will now be offering ESChat to its customers in the private and public sectors, without any restrictions on interoperability of services.





Push-To-Talk (PTT) is a communication technology that involves instant conversation between two wireless cellular networks. It involves using a button to switch the device from a voice transmission mode to a voice reception mode. This technology is a drastic improvement over the now sparsely used walkie-talkies across the globe. Additionally, emergence of technology has enabled a multi-pronged communication benefits wherein multiple parties can communicate with each other and have a conversation over a cellular network. Increasing development in telecommunications has propelled the demand for PTT as several large wireless carriers are coming out with their own versions of the PTT services.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2028 Forecast Period 2020 to 2028 CAGR 10% 2028 Value Projection USD 25.22 Billion Base Year 2019 Push-to-Talk Market Size in 2019 USD 12 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Component, Network Type, Enterprise Size, Sector Deployment, Enterprise Size, Sector and Geography Push-to-Talk Market Growth Drivers Introduction of Technologically Advanced Products to Drive the Market Steady Movement towards 5G to Fuel Market Growth Technological Advancements to Aid the Market in North America Tactical Acquisitions and Strategic Collaborations to Characterize Market Competition





The coronavirus pandemic has forced governments to impose nationwide lockdown and social distancing norms to contain the spread of the infection. While majority of private sector employees are working from home, public safety agencies have to work on the field and coordinate with each other to manage the crisis. As a result, market players are providing their advanced communications platforms to support these agencies in optimizing their efforts to mitigate this crisis. For example, in April 2020, ESChat announced that it will be providing mission critical PTT solutions to Emergency Medical Service and law enforcement personnel across multiple states in the US. Thus, the COVID-19 outbreak will strongly favor the PTT market growth during the current year.





Drivers and Restraints:

Steady Movement towards 5G to Fuel Market Growth

The push-to-talk market growth is getting a major shot in the arm due to the rapid evolution in 5G infrastructures and technologies around the world as push-to-talk devices require reliable and high-speed networks to facilitate efficient communication between different entities. The extensive benefits offered by the convergence of these two technologies are pushing governments to expedite their adoption. For example, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has formulated the 5G FAST plan to upgrade connectivity infrastructure in the country and reform regulations governing communications services. The European Commission (EC), as another example, is collaborating with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to accelerate digitization of economies through 5G and other computing technologies such as cloud computing. These developments signal good news for the PTT market.

Highlights of the report:

Detailed individual and collective study of all the market segments;

Thorough analysis of the factors driving and retarding market growth;

Comprehensive assessment of the regional developments influencing the market; and

In-depth profiling and examination of the key market players and their dominant strategies.

Regional Analysis

Technological Advancements to Aid the Market in North America

North America is home to some of the biggest telecom companies such as Motorola and Verizon. Investments made by these companies in R&D to create advanced telecommunications solutions are expected to enable the region to dominate the push-to-talk market share. Moreover, the US FCC is planning to put 5G deployment on fast-track in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and its exponential spread in the US, which augurs well for the regional PTT market. The North America market size in 2019 stood at USD 4.49 billion.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market owing to increasing internet penetration in countries such as India and China, adoption of push-to-talk devices by law enforcement and public safety agencies, and rising expenditure in IT infrastructure. In Europe, the market is mainly driven by innovative PTT solutions having wide applicability in diverse sectors such as hospitality, construction, and transportation.

Push-to-Talk Market Segments By Component Devices

Software

Services By Network Type Push-to-talk over Cellular (PoC)

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) By Enterprise Size SMEs

Large Enterprises By Sector Public Safety & Security

Government & Defense

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utility

Travel & Hospitality

Others (Manufacturing, Construction, etc.)





What does the Report Include?

The market report includes an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The report covers regional demographics that include qualitative and quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributing to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that include information of several players operating in the market. Moreover, information on the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will drive the growth of the market has been included during the projected horizon.

Competitive Landscape

Tactical Acquisitions and Strategic Collaborations to Characterize Market Competition

Two of the most preferred routes currently being preferred by market players to expand their footprint and broaden their customer base are acquisitions and collaborations. These strategies are enabling companies to gain tactical advantage in the market over other competitors and are also diversifying their range of offerings.

List of Key Companies Operating in the Push-To-Talk Market are:

AT&T, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Verizon

Motorola Solutions

Kyocera Corporation

Mobile Tornado

Sprint Corporation

Bell Canada

Simoco Wireless Solutions

Sonim Technologies Inc.

Telo Systems





Major Table of Contents:

Global Push-to-Talk Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size and Forecast – By Component (Value) Devices Rugged Standard Software (Dispatching & Monitoring Software) Cloud On-premises Services Consulting Implementation Support and Maintenance Market Size and Forecast – By Network Type (Value) Push-to-talk over Cellular (PoC) Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Push to Talk Market Size and Forecast – By Enterprise Size (Value) SMEs Large Enterprises Market Size and Forecast – By Sector (Value) Public Safety & Security Government & Defense Transportation & Logistics Energy & Utility Travel & Hospitality Others (Manufacturing, Construction, etc.) Market Size and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America

North America Push-to-Talk Market Size Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size and Forecast – By Component (Value) Devices Rugged Standard Software (Dispatching & Monitoring Software) Cloud On-premises Services Consulting Implementation Support and Maintenance Market Size and Forecast – By Network Type (Value) Push-to-talk over Cellular (PoC) Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size and Forecast – By Enterprise Size (Value) SMEs Large Enterprises Market Size and Forecast – By Sector (Value) Public Safety & Security Government & Defense Transportation & Logistics Energy & Utility Travel & Hospitality Others (Manufacturing, Construction, etc.) Market Size and Forecast – By Country (Value) United States Canada



TOC Continued…!





