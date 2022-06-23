Websnoogie Added Free Extras for Web Hosting Customers

Websnoogie is an enterprise web hosting and web design company.

Websnoogie has added free extras that are available to all of their web hosting customers. Everything from free SSLs to uptime monitoring, Websnoogie has it.

We feel this is next-gen customer care for our hosting clients.” — Rod Atwood, Chief Rainmaker, Websnoogie, LLC

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US, June 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Websnoogie Added Free Extras to Its Web Hosting PlatformAs many Omaha business owners already know, the Websnoogie digital agency is known for the comprehensiveness and flexibility of its offerings. The web hosting platform offers a variety of additional services on top of its standard services for each of its clients. As of June 2022, Websnoogie added even more add-ons to its web hosting platform without any extra charge.An Omaha web hosting agency added free extras to its platform:The Omaha web hosting market is extremely competitive and it is not easy for an Internet user to know who he should trust to support him in his project. Choosing a web host is indeed a real headache that some people try to solve by looking at the various tests and comparisons that can be found here and there on the web. They are then often disappointed when they discover that these sites lack objectivity.For those who are looking for a hosting provider capable of offering infallible technical support with a committed and dedicated team of professionals, check out the recently enlarged offerings of Websnoogie. Clients who are already using Websnoogie's services will be pleased to know that Nebraska's top-rated digital agency added free extras to its web hosting platform.Free IT services:As a website grows, its owner will need help with a number of things, such asSetup of the WordPress website or blog (uploading files, creating the database, installing the chosen theme, etc.)Customization of the theme (design, features, small CSS modifications, etc.)Addition of plugins or development of custom extensionsInstallation and configuration of an e-commerce storeManagement of WordPress security issues (protection of the site and resolution of any attacks)Regular maintenance (errors, technical problems, performance optimization, specific bugs, etc.)Websnoogie offers all those IT services and more for their web hosting clients without charging them extra money. The generous agency makes all the setting changes with the domains so the website owners don't have to worry about anything or face any interruptions in their online business.Free SSL certificates:An SSL certificate is a digital certificate that will link a domain name and a hostname to the identity of an organization. It is a protocol that secures the transfer of data between a visitor's browser and the visited website.Using an SSL certificate on a website will secure the connection between the visitor and the website. This leads to the use of the HTTPS protocol, and not HTTP which is the non-secure version of the protocol.To avoid a website being considered unsecured, its owner will have to install an SSL certificate on his website. Overall they turn out to be very expensive, but with Websnoogie, it is possible to get free SSL certificates when purchasing a web hosting service.Free website backups:As is often the case, it is when one has lost one's data that one becomes aware of the importance of backups. Due to lack of time, laziness, inattention or lack of knowledge, this aspect is often totally neglected.Websnoogie has several daily, weekly or monthly backup systems on their server. All of them except the daily backups are included for free in the standard hosting packages.Free uptime monitoring 24/7:Many professionals are now aware of the interest and effectiveness of uptime monitoring in strengthening the competitiveness of their websites. This allows for the immediate detection of a breakdown or HTTP error in order to quickly fix the problem.Similarly, the monitoring of a site also helps to correct any slowness in loading certain pages of the web interface, which has a positive impact on its SEO . Websnoogie now offers free 24/7 uptime monitoring for its clients to improve the performance of their site.Free marketing consultations:For small and medium-sized companies, digital marketing sometimes seems inaccessible, too technical or time-consuming. As a result, they often face difficulties in developing their digital marketing skills. This is where Websnoogie comes in. The digital agency manages the web growth of its clients and passes on all the know-how in the process. And this is all free for the users of the web hosting platform.By using Websnoogie's services, Omaha business owners can rely on a pool of experts in their field to streamline their web projects and benefit from better quality websites. For each vision of their customers, the Websnoogie team comes up with a plan of action, without any additional charge.Free updates of Wordpress and plugins:A website owner can take advantage of new features and strengthen the security of his website with regular updates of Wordpress and its plugins.Indeed, outdated plugins often have compatibility issues and security flaws with other components of the site, mainly the WordPress CMS itself, other plugins and themes. These problems can significantly affect the WordPress core to the point of negatively impacting the security level of your website.By entrusting their hosting to Websnoogie, website owners will never face this kind of problem as this Internet marketing agency is now offering free updates of Wordpress and plugins for its web hosting clients.Free web design assistance:A website plays an essential role in communicating with customers, prospects and partners of a company of any size. It must reflect the objectives of this company while being aligned with the needs of its customers. The design stage is critical to the success of the website. This is why Websnoogie works closely with its clients and offers free web design assistance as an add-on to the web hosting service. The agency also offers affordable web design services outside of the web hosting packages.Conclusion:As the winner of "Best of Omaha B2B" in 2022, Websnoogie is concerned about those who don't have the right technical skills or the time to deal with it. It is the only hosting company to offer free Wordpress setups to its customers in the state of Nebraska and beyond.

