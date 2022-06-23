Moon Technolabs Secures The Business Excellence Award For WebRTC App Development Solutions

Moon Technolabs got Business Excellence Award

Moon Technolabs, a top mobile app development company announced that it won the Business Excellence award for being the best WebRTC-based product development.

Moon Technolabs is proud to receive the prestigious Business Excellence Award which is evidence of our unmatched expertise and calibre to satisfy a major market need in field of enterprise mobility.” — Mr. Jayanti Katariya - Techie CEO of Moon Technolabs

NYC, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moon Technolabs, a leading IT service provider and the top mobile app development company announced that it won the Business Excellence award for being the best “WebRTC-based product development” on 18th June 2022, at HYATT, Ahmedabad, India.

Moon Technolabs is accustomed to winning awards as our services are client-centric and niche-oriented for small and large enterprises alike. KCCI (Knowledge Chamber Of Commerce And Industry) recognized Moon Technolabs for its powerful and amazing performance in WebRTC development.

About KCCI(Knowledge Chamber Of Commerce And Industry):

KCCI gives a platform for network and fabricating the relationship for business houses incorporating small-scale enterprises with significant policy and choice makers. It likewise gives a platform for agreement constructing and networking on main points of contention. KCCI working intimately with the Government on policy issues, communicating with thought leaders, and upgrading proficiency, intensity, and business potential open doors for industry through a scope of specific services and strategic global linkages.

Through their remarkable network of member organizations, their persuasive policy and backing work, and overall occasions/programs uniting numerous areas that involve the reality driving Industries including imaginative ventures. They are more grounded and stronger. KCCI is arising one of the most quickly developing pinnacle business organizations in India and furthermore the most youthful chamber of commerce and industry. KCCI is a non-government, not-for-benefit association enrolled under the Central Government's Ministry of Corporate Affairs assuming a proactive part in India's development cycle and becoming a Knowledge voice of India's business and industry.

About Moon Technolabs:

Moon Technolabs is a pure-play mobile app development company with years of experience and specialities in WebRTCC app development that deliver everything from video and sound functionalities to recording and screen sharing. With that, you can easily start your own video conferencing business. We at Moon Technolabs have got the state-of-the-art infrastructure for designing and developing quality and authentic WebRTC applications. Be it any segment or industry, we can help your business with the best WebRTC app development services that can ultimately secure your customer’s data during real-time data streaming.

Following our vision, today Moon Technolabs is distinctly breaking the development boundaries through the early reception of arising technologies while giving the best software services. With this Business Excellence Award For WebRTC Development, we are certain of one thing. We are not stopping. We have just started. The journey has a long way to go, and we are not backing down. Moon Technolabs has been delivering high-end IT solutions with a wide range that includes IoT, AR/VR, Blockchain development, NFT, Machine language & AI, on-demand solutions, and various other niche segments.

With the constant trendsetting in information technology, we like to keep ourselves updated and aware of certain changes. This is just how we function. We don’t want to be stuck with an obsolete outlet that doesn’t amount to anything. We believe in change, and we work vehemently towards achieving it. And video conferencing development has a booming space in the market, and we caught on to that from the get-go. Today, we have an extensible skillset and knowledge when it comes to WebRTC development. So, if any small business or enterprise is looking to develop a video conferencing app using WebRTC, we are all ears and the best choice for you.

How Moon Technolabs Is Transitioning Through WebRTC Development?:

Moon Technolabs a top-rated app development company is expertise in WebRTC development speaks for itself.

---) Video conferencing and visit the customization

---) Multiscreen sending

---) Enhancement for different endpoint devices, for example, PCs and workstations to mobile and tablet screens

---) Custom third-party CPaaS reconciliation

---) Server-side RTC development

---) TokBox, Twilio, Video

---) Kurento, Jitsi, XirSys, Janus

---) Custom UI and UX, face recognition, motion detection

---) HD video communications

---) Secure mobile-to-browser connections

---) Secure mobile-to-mobile connections

---) Data sharing and streaming

---) Machine-to-machine connections

---) High calibre voice calling solutions

