Hormonal Contraceptives Market Players Focus On Making Breakthroughs With New Developments

Hormonal Contraceptives Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Hormonal Contraceptives Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the hormonal contraceptives market are focusing on innovative products and new developments. Companies are focusing on new advanced drugs to manufacture hormonal contraceptives drugs for various applications. According to the hormonal contraceptives market analysis, scientists and researchers continue to make breakthroughs in pregnancy prevention; some of these new contraceptives may be safer, more effective, or easier to use than current options for birth control. For instance, in 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a combination pill a containing naturally occurring Estrogen, Estetrol. This combination tablet (Nextstellis, Mayne Pharma) is the first and only contraceptive pill containing 3 mg Drospirenone and 14.2 mg Estetrol, a naturally occurring Estrogen produced from a plant source.

The increasing awareness in women of the availability of family planning services and increased awareness regarding the need to prevent unintended pregnancies, especially among young couples, are expected to drive the hormonal contraceptives market growth in the forecast period. For example, according to the 2020 KFF Women’s Health Survey among different subgroups of 2,695 women ages 18 to 49, the majority say it is very important (60%) or somewhat important (10%) for them to avoid becoming pregnant. Oral contraceptives and condoms were the leading forms of reversible contraception women used, and almost 25% said they used an intrauterine device (IUD).

Read more on the Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hormonal-contraceptives-market

The global hormonal contraceptives market size is expected to grow from $14.98 billion in 2020 to $19.22 billion in 2025 at a rate of 6.6%. The global hormonal contraceptives market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2025 and reach $23.07 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global hormonal contraceptives industry are Bayer AG, Merck & Co. Inc, Viatris, Gedeon Richter, AbbVie.

TBRC’s hormonal contraceptives market report is segmented by product into Pills, Injectable Birth Control, Vaginal Rings, Others, by end-users into Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Gynecology Centers, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, by hormones into Progestin-Only, Combines Hormones, by distribution channel into Drug Stores, Gynecology/ Fertility Clinics, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels.

Hormonal Contraceptives Market 2022 – By Product ( Pills, Injectable Birth Control, Vaginal Rings), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Gynecology Centers, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Hormones (Progestin-Only, Combined Hormones), By Distribution Channel (Drug Stores, Gynecology/ Fertility Clinics, E-Commerce), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a hormonal contraceptives market overview, forecast hormonal contraceptives market size and growth for the whole market, hormonal contraceptives market segments, geographies, hormonal contraceptives market trends, hormonal contraceptives market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6222&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Anti-Thyroid Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Drug Type (Thioamides (Inhibition of hormone synthesis), Iodides (Inhibition of hormone release)), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous), By Distribution Channel (Wholesaler/Distributors, Retail Chain, Online Distribution) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-thyroid-drugs-global-market-report

Gynecology Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Therapeutics (Hormonal Therapy, Non-Hormonal Therapy), By Indication (Gynecology Cancers, Menopausal Disorder, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Contraception), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gynecology-drugs-global-market-report

Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – By Therapy Type (Estrogen Replacement Therapy, Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Replacement Therapy, Thyroid Replacement Therapy, Testosterone Replacement Therapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Application (Hypothyroidism, Male Hypogonadism, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Menopause), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parental) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drugs-for-hormonal-replacement-therapy-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/