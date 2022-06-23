Vascular Imaging Market Size, Share, Key Players, Outlook, Growth Factor, Trend, and Forecast, 2018–2028

Reports And Data

Rising prevalence of vascular disorders increasing preference for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vascular imaging market size is expected to reach USD 12.85 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of vascular disorders and increasing preference for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, use of advanced imaging equipment in hybrid operating rooms is also expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

A hybrid room combines the features of an interventional room and traditional vascular and cardiac surgery operating theatre. In recent years, hybrid operation rooms are increasingly preferred as these facilities enables to carry out increasingly complex, minimally invasive, faster and more precise diagnostic procedures associated with cardiovascular surgery such as the treatment of an aneurysm or aortic dissection. The hybrid room implements state-of-the-art equipment to facilitate treatment of these diseases in a percutaneous manner and also facilitates introduction of customized prostheses adapted to each patient’s anatomy. This is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Steady shift in preference from conventional invasive surgery to minimally invasive diagnostic procedures is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the market. Rising preference for less invasive surgical and trans catheter procedure to treat various cardiovascular conditions such as aortic disease, coronary and valvar diseases is driving adoption of computed tomography, Doppler ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear imaging among others. Image-guided therapy with combination of modern intraoperative imaging modalities has further facilitated real-time visualization of normal tissue and pathological entities. This has significantly improved efficiency, safety, and clinical outcomes, which in turn is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the market.

Rising preference for mobile vascular imaging systems over traditional stand-alone imaging systems due to its mobility and portability features along with less infrastructure requirement is facilitating further developments in such technologically advanced systems and also facilitating steady adoption of mobile imaging system such as c-arms and o-arms in hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic imaging centres. However, high cost associated with vascular imaging instruments and equipment is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some major players in the global market include Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Mindray Medical International Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Evena Medical Inc., and Omega Medical Imaging LLC.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• In August 2020, Koniklijke Philips NV announced the acquisition of Intact Vascular Inc. to expand the portfolio of minimally invasive therapy options for peripheral artery disease. Through this acquisition, Philips will integrate Intact Vascular’s specialized implantable device with Philips interventional imaging systems and its diagnostic and therapeutic devices for optimizing and providing a complete procedural solution for peripheral artery disease treatment.

• Peripheral angiography segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR over the forecast period, attributable to rising prevalence of peripheral arterial diseases and increasing use of peripheral angiography procedure to identify and evaluate blockage or any abnormalities in leg, arm, or neck.

• Magnetic resonance angiography segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing use of this technique for identifying vascular anomalies such as cerebral aneurysms, arterial lesions in sickle cell disease, arterial ischemic infarction, and other vascular anomalies.

• Therapeutics segment is expected to register a significantly steady revenue CAGR owing to rapid development of targeted therapies and approaches, rising focus on preventive measures, and rapid implementation of advanced diagnostic techniques to increase success rate of treatments during early stage of disease.

• Diagnostic imaging centers segment revenue is expected to expand at a robust CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing private and public funding to develop state-of-the-art imaging facilities, enable improved accessibility, presence of skilled radiologists, and increasing preference for outpatient imaging services.

• North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to rising prevalence of chronic disorders, increasing demand for mobile vascular imaging devices, availability of favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing funding to adopt technologically advanced imaging modalities in hospitals and centers in countries in the region.

Browse Complete Report “Vascular Imaging Market” @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vascular-imaging-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the vascular imaging market based on procedure, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Coronary Angiography

• Peripheral Angiography

• Neurovascular Angiography

• Vascular Ultrasound Procedures

• Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging Angiography

• Computed Tomography Angiography

• Ultrasound

• X-Ray

• Nuclear Imaging

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Diagnostic

• Therapeutic

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Imaging Centres

• Others

Regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available according to the requirement of the clients. For further query or information regarding this report, please get in touch with us and team will ensure your doubts are cleared.

