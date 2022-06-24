Comfort Keepers of Fort Myers Was Proudly Awarded the Comfort Keepers Operational Excellence Award for 2021

Comfort Keepers 2021 Operational Excellence Winner

Comfort Keepers of Fort Myers was given this prestigious award due to its exceptional service to clients and employees.

Words cannot describe how thankful and proud we are to have a team so dedicated to delivering the highest quality of services to clients, employees, and the community.”
— Kim Dean

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 2022 Comfort Keepers Leadership Connect Conference in Anaheim, California, Kim and Tom Dean were presented with the Operational Excellence award. Franchisees who consistently provide exceptional service to customers, employees, and the community through their local businesses are granted the award.

The franchise owner must work hard to achieve this recognition. Award winners are chosen based on overall client satisfaction for outstanding service and care quality, which necessitates adherence to strict quality standards. Their level of participation in the community is also an important factor.

Dean said, "This is truly an honor." It's wonderful to be acknowledged not only by our clients but also by our caregivers, who consistently offer the high-quality care that distinguishes Comfort Keepers, and by Lee, Collier, and Charlotte counties, where we provide our services. We are delighted to win this award because we are proud of the work we do.

Comfort Keepers provides uplifting in-home care that enhances the quality of life for clients and their families. Comfort Keepers offers in-home care and services for seniors and other adults needing assistance. The unique, individualized approach to care and socialization that Comfort Keepers caregivers provide enables clients to flourish and achieve greater well-being. The Comfort Keepers franchise in Fort Myers has been owned by Kim and Tom Dean for 16 years.


About Comfort Keepers®

For more than two decades, Comfort Keepers® has been Elevating the Human SpiritSM through its in-home care network for seniors and other adults by empowering them to maintain their independence and realize the joy in the everyday moments. A division of Sodexo, a global leader that delivers Quality of Life services to over 75 million consumers in 80 countries each day, Comfort Keepers operates a franchise network that has grown to more than 700 locations around the world. In addition to providing services that focus on health care and senior markets, Sodexo’s integrated offerings encompass more than 45 years of experience in reception, safety, maintenance and cleaning, food services, facilities and equipment management, and concierge services. For more information, visit ComfortKeepers.com.

Kim Dean
Comfort Keepers of Fort Myers
+1 239-590-8999
kimdean@comfortkeepers.com

Comfort Keepers of Fort Myers Was Proudly Awarded the Comfort Keepers Operational Excellence Award for 2021

