Teads partners with Lumen Research to offer attention measurement to clients globally
This pioneering partnership breaks new ground by offering native reporting of all-important attention metricsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumen Research, the leader in attention measurement, has signed a deal with global media platform, Teads, to provide measurement and native creative testing tools to its clients worldwide.
Lumen will supply its LAMP tag on Teads’ campaigns, which will allow the global media platform’s clients to measure attention and to link this to outcomes such as performance metrics and brand and sales lift studies. Meanwhile, Lumen is also providing Teads with creative development tests to help its clients further when it comes to optimising the attention-grabbing power of their campaigns.
Mike Follett, Lumen’s Managing Director, explains: “We're really excited to extend our relationship with the Teads team. Teads and Lumen have been leading the debate around the Attention Economy, and it's great to see how initial research projects have turned into ground-breaking business tools.
“As a leader in attention measurement, offering both eye-tracking technology and campaign and planning integration tools, we help brands to make media choices across platforms in a soon-to-be cookieless world; one in which a wealth of communications have created a poverty of attention. Measuring attention has the power to reshape and turbocharge the way media, creative and data work together.”
Caroline Hugonenc, SVP Research & Insights at Teads, adds: “We know the differentiated impact attention has on campaign outcomes and we are proud to be stewarding the evolution of attention measurement with the launch of our attention programme. This represents a huge step forward for the industry, and we’ll continue to work with all of our publisher, agency and advertiser partners to guide them on how to work with this new metric and align it to their business goals.”
The partnership marks an industry first thanks to the native reporting of attention metrics. This is the first time that a third party attention company has integrated with a technology platform; enabling brands to more accurately and robustly report on the level of attention their ads have received. By connecting Lumen’s attention data with its in-house brand lift solution, Brand Pulse, Teads will also be able to help clients further when it comes to driving media effectiveness and business results. This announcement comes in line with Teads announcing the launch of the Teads Attention program.
In recent months, Lumen has also signed partnerships with Dentsu, Havas, Inskin Media, Adnami and Seedtag - with many more in the pipeline for H2 2022.
The pioneering program will be available in Beta mode in July, and released later in 2022.
About Lumen
Lumen is the leading attention technology company in the world, with large scale permanent panels in the US and the UK, and temporary panels across many other global markets. Lumen’s eye tracking technology converts the webcam on a users’ phone or desktop computer into a high quality eye tracking camera, capturing not only what users could see, but also what they do in fact look at. Lumen’s eye-tracking panels are recruited to be nationally representative and fully GDPR compliant.
About Teads
Teads operates a leading, cloud-based, end-to-end technology platform that enables programmatic digital advertising across a global ecosystem of quality digital media. As an end-to-end solution, Teads’ modular platform allows partners to leverage buy-side, sell-side, creative, data and AI optimization technologies.
For advertisers and their agencies, Teads offers a single access point to buy the inventory of many of the world’s best publishers. Through exclusive global media partnerships, Teads enables advertisers and agencies to reach 1.9 billion unique monthly users in brand safe, responsible advertising environments, while improving the effectiveness and efficiency of digital ad transactions.
Teads partners with the leading marketers, agencies and publishers through a team of over 1,200 people in 30 countries. For more information, visit: www.teads.com
