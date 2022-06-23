Playground xyz appoints new team members as it solidifies its position as a leader in the attention space
Playground xyz’s latest hires reflect burgeoning interest in its ground-breaking technology as marketers seek more accurate and meaningful campaign dataLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attention-based ad tech vendor, Playground xyz, has appointed Jessica Teasdale and Ali Baker as it continues on its rapid growth trajectory, positioning itself at the forefront of the attention space with its meaningful campaign measurement data and insights.
Both Jessica and Ali were most recently at Captify, with Jessica joining as Senior Sales Manager, having spent over three years at the search platform. She has also spent time at Euronews and on the Professional Development Committee at the IAA.
Jessica comments: “I’m so excited to be joining the growing team at a time when more and more brands are measuring and optimising towards attention. When people talk about attention, they immediately think of Playground xyz. The product innovations this company has introduced to the market over the last year have set the foundations for a huge shift in the industry, while the cherry on top is that we're helping brands tackle a cookie-less future head on.”
Meanwhile, Ali joins as Sales Manager, having previously worked as Programmatic Search Strategy Manager at Captify, and as Senior Digital Planner Buyer at Blue 449. Before joining Playground, Ali also worked for brands such as Laura Ashley and Oasis Fashion.
Ali says: “I'm delighted to have joined the team at Playground xyz. Attention has become hugely important in the advertising world as brands battle to be front-of-mind with consumers. With the impending end of third-party cookies, many will need to pivot their strategies accordingly and Playground xyz is at the forefront of the attention revolution. I can think of no better place to be and I can’t wait to get stuck into my role; helping our partner brands and agencies navigate this fast-moving media landscape.”
Playground xyz’s Attention Intelligence Platform is the world’s first real time stack to capture, measure and optimise Attention Time: how long users actually spend looking at ads.
Ben Dimond, Head of EMEA comments: “Thanks to our ground-breaking technology, our partners can identify and optimise all the variables that help their ads achieve maximum attention, and we believe attention-based approaches represent the future of digital advertising. Helping our clients navigate these new waters is where our sales teams thrive, and having Jess and Ali aboard is huge - they’ve both hit the ground running and we’re sure there are great things ahead for them both.”
About Playground XYZ
Playground XYZ is on a mission to master the art and science of maximising consumer attention. The company has built the world’s first technology stack that integrates visual attention measurement, analytics and media optimization called the Attention Intelligence Platform. It powers a suite of leading products that maximise Attention Time for brands. Headquartered in Australia, Playground XYZ has offices in Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information visit https://playground.xyz
