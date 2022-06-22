Submit Release
Senate Bill 849 Printer's Number 1807

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - (1) An individual who served, as evidenced by the

veteran's discharge papers or separation documents, or

hereafter serves in any of the following:

(i) in the armed forces of the United States,

including a reserve component or National Guard, has

completed their initial contractual military service

obligation and their last discharge or release was under

conditions other than dishonorable;

(ii) in the armed forces of the United States,

including a reserve component or National Guard, has

served during a period of war or armed conflict as

determined by the United States Department of Defense,

has completed a tour of active duty for purposes other

than training, was released from that period of active

duty under conditions other than dishonorable and

continues to serve; [or]

(iii) in the armed forces of the United States,

including a reserve component or National Guard, has

completed an initial contractual military service

obligation and continues to serve[.]; or

(iv) in the armed forces of the United States,

including a reserve component or National Guard, whose

last discharge was due to a disability and under

conditions other than dishonorable.

(2) An active duty member of the armed forces of the

United States who is completing a tour of active duty that is

three years or more and is within 90 days of an approved

discharge or release, as evidenced by documentation of the

projected discharge or release from active duty under

conditions other than dishonorable.

