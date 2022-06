Kohinoor World Towers – Commercial Workspaces With Luxury Amenities | The Real Estate News

KWT Pune

Are you planning to move in a premium commercial office space in Pune? Choose a project that offers various modern amenities to match your expectations!

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A large portion of the new-age business enthusiasts, particularly the metropolitan ones, accompany explicit requests concerning a business space. Conveniences are more to the premium locality and smart and new-age workspaces. Accordingly, business spaces, particularly those in Pune and the country's other metro urban communities, are supposed to offer extravagant conveniences that enhance the property and an exhaustive ROI.But what about the modern amenities that new-age businesses and people who work demand, irrespective of the venture size? Where to find such a project that truly satisfies these needs?How about we answer both of these inquiries! Premium Commercial Projects in Pune Providing top-notch Amenities | AAA-Grade Commercial Projects with World-Class AmenitiesNew-age businesses and start-ups in India are growing at a lightning speed, and business people anticipate that commercial properties in Pune should offer different ultra-modern amenities. Some of them incorporate the accompanying.1) Massive Public spaces2) Large Gardens3) Natural Ventilation and High-Quality Indoor Air4) Fitness Centers5) Multiple High-Speed Elevators6) Multiple Service Elevators7) Cafeteria Zone8) Advanced Security (CCTV, Boom Barriers, etc.)9) Multi-Storied Parking Facility10) Well-Maintained Restrooms11) Automation In Various AreasKohinoor World Towers (KWT) – An Elite Project with Luxurious Amenities at a Prime Location in PuneKWT is a big under-construction commercial project close to Pune in Pimpri Chinchwad. The project is situated in a huge vital area among Pimpri and Chinchwad. It has a seamless connectivity to the old Mumbai-Pune expressway, a metro station (at just 300 meters away), and Chinchwad Railway station at just 2 Km. Also, KWT is in very close proximity to different industrial areas in the city.Apart from seamless connectivity and a well-connected locality, KWT has a lot more to offer along with different amenities. KWT is one of the best commercial and new-age elite projects in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area. KWT is the identity of different businesses that are emerging as modern workspace. It has all that a budding entrepreneur demands from an elite and well-equipped commercial workplace. Let’s have a look at some of the essential facilities of Kohinoor World Towers.s.1) 15 High-Speed Elevators2) 3 Service Elevators3) Lavish Front office space4) Advanced Security Features5) Automation Features for Enhanced Comfort6) Fitness Centers7) Rooftop Restaurants, Cafes, And Fitness Zones8) Integrated office features9) Intelligent Office Layouts with Adequate Natural Light and Ventilation10) Ample Parking Space11) Neoclassical Facade12) Optimum Acoustic and Thermal Settings13) Large Efficient Podium Floors14) Outdoor Terraces15) Super-Wide Floorplates16) High-Class WashroomsKohinoor World Towers is for sure a top-notch decision concerning the best business properties in Pune. It is an extraordinary business milestone with numerous cutting-edge amenities and uncommon business potential.Along these lines, don't look any further while looking for premium AAA-grade office spaces in Pune ! Book your office in KWT and unlock the different aspects of new business verticals and opportunities. Call +91 20 6764 1818 to find out about KWT.