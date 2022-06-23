Kohinoor World Towers – Commercial Workspaces With Luxury Amenities | The Real Estate News
Are you planning to move in a premium commercial office space in Pune? Choose a project that offers various modern amenities to match your expectations!PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A large portion of the new-age business enthusiasts, particularly the metropolitan ones, accompany explicit requests concerning a business space. Conveniences are more to the premium locality and smart and new-age workspaces. Accordingly, business spaces, particularly those in Pune and the country's other metro urban communities, are supposed to offer extravagant conveniences that enhance the property and an exhaustive ROI.
But what about the modern amenities that new-age businesses and people who work demand, irrespective of the venture size? Where to find such a project that truly satisfies these needs?
How about we answer both of these inquiries!
Premium Commercial Projects in Pune Providing top-notch Amenities | AAA-Grade Commercial Projects with World-Class Amenities
New-age businesses and start-ups in India are growing at a lightning speed, and business people anticipate that commercial properties in Pune should offer different ultra-modern amenities. Some of them incorporate the accompanying.
1) Massive Public spaces
2) Large Gardens
3) Natural Ventilation and High-Quality Indoor Air
4) Fitness Centers
5) Multiple High-Speed Elevators
6) Multiple Service Elevators
7) Cafeteria Zone
8) Advanced Security (CCTV, Boom Barriers, etc.)
9) Multi-Storied Parking Facility
10) Well-Maintained Restrooms
11) Automation In Various Areas
Kohinoor World Towers (KWT) – An Elite Project with Luxurious Amenities at a Prime Location in Pune
KWT is a big under-construction commercial project close to Pune in Pimpri Chinchwad. The project is situated in a huge vital area among Pimpri and Chinchwad. It has a seamless connectivity to the old Mumbai-Pune expressway, a metro station (at just 300 meters away), and Chinchwad Railway station at just 2 Km. Also, KWT is in very close proximity to different industrial areas in the city.
Apart from seamless connectivity and a well-connected locality, KWT has a lot more to offer along with different amenities. KWT is one of the best commercial and new-age elite projects in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area. KWT is the identity of different businesses that are emerging as modern workspace. It has all that a budding entrepreneur demands from an elite and well-equipped commercial workplace. Let’s have a look at some of the essential facilities of Kohinoor World Towers.s.
1) 15 High-Speed Elevators
2) 3 Service Elevators
3) Lavish Front office space
4) Advanced Security Features
5) Automation Features for Enhanced Comfort
6) Fitness Centers
7) Rooftop Restaurants, Cafes, And Fitness Zones
8) Integrated office features
9) Intelligent Office Layouts with Adequate Natural Light and Ventilation
10) Ample Parking Space
11) Neoclassical Facade
12) Optimum Acoustic and Thermal Settings
13) Large Efficient Podium Floors
14) Outdoor Terraces
15) Super-Wide Floorplates
16) High-Class Washrooms
Kohinoor World Towers is for sure a top-notch decision concerning the best business properties in Pune. It is an extraordinary business milestone with numerous cutting-edge amenities and uncommon business potential.
Along these lines, don't look any further while looking for premium AAA-grade office spaces in Pune! Book your office in KWT and unlock the different aspects of new business verticals and opportunities. Call +91 20 6764 1818 to find out about KWT.
