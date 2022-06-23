Report and Data's Forecast Says Global Pressure Monitoring Market Will Reach USD 13.66 Billion In 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing geriatric population across the globe and availability of various advanced pressure monitoring services are key factors fueling market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, U, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Pressure Monitoring Market is expected to reach USD 13.66 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, according to latest report published by Reports and Data. Key factors driving global market revenue growth are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and pulmonary illnesses, increasing adoption of homecare settings, rising number of product approvals and increasing disposable income.

Pressure monitoring plays a crucial role in evaluating general health and detecting various health problems and conditions. Over the years, increasing prevalence of various chronic and acute diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, pulmonary dysfunctions others have led to technological advancements in pressure monitoring devices. One of the key factors responsible for surging demand of pressure monitors is the increasing prevalence of glaucoma and brain injuries worldwide.

Key Players:

Philips Healthcare, Welch Allyn, Inc., GE Healthcare, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Raumedic, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nonin Medical Inc., A&D Medical, Omron Healthcare, Inc., SunTech Medical, Inc., Smiths Medical, Pulnovo Medical(Wuxi) Co.,Ltd, Icare Finland OY, Essilor Group, and Nidek Co., Ltd. are some key players operating in the global pressure monitoring market.

Some key highlights of the report:

• Based on product, the pulmonary pressure monitors segment is expected to register fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing pulmonary diseases and subsequent complications, high demand for advanced, compact pulmonary pressure monitors in hospitals, ambulatory services, and home care settings, and increasing production of various pulmonary pressure monitoring systems during the COVID-19 outbreak are expected to drive revenue growth of the segment going ahead.

• Among the end-use segment, the hospital segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to continue its leading position during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as increasing patient admission, rising number of hospitals across the globe, availability of advanced pressure monitoring devices such as intracranial pressure monitors, blood pressure monitors, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

• Europe is expected to account for significant revenue growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, pulmonary illnesses, and neurological disorders, rising investments for developing enhanced, easy to use, and durable pressure monitoring systems, and increasing geriatric population. High adoption of ambulatory care services, presence of skilled healthcare professionals, and availability of various pressure monitoring systems are other factors fueling global market growth in Europe.

• Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at rapid CAGR of 7.3% between 2021 and 2028 owing to factors such as rising incidence of chronic and acute diseases, increasing adoption of latest pressure monitoring devices, and increasing geriatric population. In addition, increasing healthcare spending, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing demand for oximeters, spirometers amidst the coronavirus pandemic are expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global pressure monitoring market on the basis of type, application, end use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

• Blood Pressure Monitors/Cardiac Pressure Monitors

o By Device

o By Technology

o By Accessory

o Pulmonary Pressure Monitors

 By Device

 By Accessory

 Intraocular Pressure Monitors

 By Accessory

 Intracranial Pressure Monitors

 Other Pressure Monitoring Devices

Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

• Respiratory Disorders

• Glaucoma

• Cardiac Disorders

• Neurological Disorders

• Dialysis

• Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

• Hospitals

• Home Care Settings

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What is the expected revenue growth rate the global Pressure Monitoring market is expected to register during the forecast period?

• What are the key growth driving factors of Pressure Monitoring market?

• Who are the leading players in the market?

• What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

• Which region is expected to account for the largest market share in the global Pressure Monitoring market over the forecast period?

