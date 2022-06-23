Protein Purification Resin Market Sales to Top US$ 13.8 Bn by 2032 | Key Players - IBA GmbH, Westburg BV
Protein Purification Resin Market
Growing research in the areas of pharmaceutical and biotechnology for the development of novel drugs drives the demand for protein purification and isolation.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protein purification resin is mainly used in the laboratories, pharmaceutical and academic research facilities for various protein purification technologies such as affinity chromatography, high performance liquid chromatography, and fast protein liquid chromatography. Protein purification resin is used for convenient, efficient, and reliable separation of antibodies and proteins from the crude samples during the downstream processing. There are silica-based, agarose-based, sepharose-based, etc. protein purification resins.
The increase in the availability of governmental and non-governmental funds and increased expenditure on research activities are mainly driving the global market of protein purification resin. The use of protein purification resin in the downstream processing is mostly in the research and development, academic institute, and pharmaceutical industry, with some extent in a contract research organization.
Protein Purification Resin Market: Key Participants -
Some of the market participants in the protein purification resin market are:
• Promega Corporation
• Labome
• Pall Corporation
• IBA GmbH
• Takara Bio Inc.
• Purolite Life Sciences
• BioVision Incorporated
• Westburg BV
• Roche Holding AG
• Sterogene Bioseparations
• Expedeon Ltd.
• Thermo-Fisher Scientific
• Mayflower Bioscience
• Merck KGaA
• Molecular Cloning Laboratories
The Increasing Spending On The Research And Development Activities And The Rising Trend Of Contract Research Organization (CRO) Is Creating The Surge In The Demand For The Protein Purification Resin In The Global Market
The global market for protein purification resin is mainly driven by increasing research and development activities. The increasing expenditure on the research and development by the governmental, non-governmental, and private authorities is resulting in the expansion of the research activities.
The use of protein purification resin in the downstream processing of high quality and low quantity compounds is essential to attain the required purity with an efficient and convenient method.
Apart from research and development activities, the global protein purification resin market is driven by the pharmaceutical industry. With the increasing prevalence of diseases and health issues, the consumption of pharmaceutical products has increased rapidly in the course of a few years.
The purity aspect is the most important factor in the pharmaceutical industry. The protein purification resin is used in the pharmaceutical industry in the small-scale and medium-scale downstream processing. The rate of expansion of the pharmaceutical industry in the developing nations is creating a positive outlook in the global protein purification resin market.
The global protein purification resin is also driven by the increasing contract research organization. Many biotechnological, pharmaceutical and medical companies use contract research organization for drug discovery and development activities.
The manufacturers of protein purification resin are continuously innovating and launching new products that are applicable for different parameters such as low- to medium-pressure liquid chromatography. The availability of new and innovative protein purification resin products is also increasing sales of the products in the global market.
Protein Purification Resin Market: Regional Analysis
At present, the global protein purification resin market is largely occupied by the developed nations from North American and European region. The robust research and development field and pharmaceutical industry are supporting the high consumption of protein purification resin in the global market by the countries of these regions.
Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the global protein purification resin market. The increasing activities of research and development are expected to propel the consumption of protein purification resin in the global market.
Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry is developing and flourishing at a tremendous rate in the Asia Pacifica and Middle Eastern and African region, which also creates global protein purification resin market.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Protein purification resin market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as form, grade, and end use.
Regional analysis includes
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia)
• East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)
• South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia)
• Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
• Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Protein Purification Resin Market Segmentation
The protein purification resin market can be segmented on the basis of type, end use, and distribution channel.
On the basis of type, the protein purification resin market can be segmented as:
• Protein A
• Protein G
• Protein L
On the basis of end use, the protein purification resin market can be segmented as:
• Pharmaceutical
• Research Laboratories
• Academic Research Institute
On the basis of distribution channel, the protein purification resin market can be segmented as:
• Direct Sales Channel/ B2B
• Indirect Sales Channel/B2C
• Specialty Stores
• Online Retail
• Other Retail Format
Protein A Resin Market Dynamics
Drivers: Increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies
Chromatography is an essential step in the purification of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). Over the past decade, there has been a tremendous increase in the demand for monoclonal antibodies in oncology and several other therapeutic areas, including neurological, autoimmune, and inflammatory disorders. As a result, almost all major pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the R&D of therapeutic antibodies.
