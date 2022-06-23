Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 13.20% during 2022-2027

Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market

The global location based advertising (LBA) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.20% during 2022-2027.

The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Location Based Advertising (LBA) market size. The global location based advertising (LBA) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.20% during 2022-2027.

Location-based advertising (LBA) is a type of advertising encompassing the integration of mobile advertising with location-based services (LBS). It enables businesses to understand customer behavior and marketers to send marketing messages to the customers within a certain vicinity. It can be used as a personalized form of advertising to address the targeted audience directly. Some location-based advertising techniques include hyper contextual targeting, geo-targeting, and geo-fencing, among others.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by rapid digitalization across numerous industry verticals. In line with this, the rising penetration of GPS-enabled mobile devices and high-speed internet is significantly contributing to the market. Apart from this, the development of novel advertisement platforms to reach customers is catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the shift from traditional banner advertising to digital platforms is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the rapid development of mobile applications by brands and advertisers enabled by LBS is also providing a boost to the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Emodo Inc. (Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson)

• Foursquare Labs Inc.

• Google LLC

• GroundTruth

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Near Pte. Ltd.

• Scanbuy Inc.

• Shopkick Inc. (Trax)

• Telenity Incorporated

• YOOSE Pte. Ltd

Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, content and application.

Breakup by Type:

• Push

• Pull

Breakup by Content:

• Text

• Multimedia

Breakup by Application:

• Retail Outlets

• Public Spaces

• Airports

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

