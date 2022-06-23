Submit Release
Luxembourg National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate His Royal Highness Grand Duke Henri and the people of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg as you celebrate your National Day and the Grand Duke’s Official Birthday.  

 

Our enduring and close friendship is based on shared history and common purpose.  Just as we joined together to defend freedom and democracy during World War II, we are united in furthering those values, today.  As founding members of international institutions such as the United Nations and NATO, we built a strong multilateral system to address global challenges and promote international prosperity.  We are proud to continue our close partnership with Luxembourg, and we look forward to further cooperation in areas such as combatting climate change and advancing space exploration.  

 

Best wishes to the people of Luxembourg for a safe and happy National Day, and a prosperous year ahead.  

