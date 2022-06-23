Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,065 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,977 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5002525

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller                            

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 06/17/2022 Approx 2000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Westmore Rd, Charleston, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault / Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Kevin Guckin                                         

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

 

VICTIM: Walter Stanton

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

 

VICTIM: Robert Sykes

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/18/2022 the Vermont State Police was notified of an assault that occurred the night before which resulted in several injuries. Investigation reveled Kevin Guckin was present at Sykes and Stanton’s residence in Charleston, VT when a verbal altercation turned physical. Guckin was determined to be the main aggressor. Stanton had minor injuries while Sykes was transported to North Country Hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries 06/18/2022. Efforts locate Guckin have been unsuccessful and a warrant for Guckin’s arrest is being applied for. Anyone with information to Guckin’s whereabouts are asked to call Trooper Miller at the Derby Barracks at 802 334 8881.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Aggravated Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.