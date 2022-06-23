Derby Barracks / Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5002525

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 06/17/2022 Approx 2000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Westmore Rd, Charleston, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault / Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Kevin Guckin

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

VICTIM: Walter Stanton

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

VICTIM: Robert Sykes

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/18/2022 the Vermont State Police was notified of an assault that occurred the night before which resulted in several injuries. Investigation reveled Kevin Guckin was present at Sykes and Stanton’s residence in Charleston, VT when a verbal altercation turned physical. Guckin was determined to be the main aggressor. Stanton had minor injuries while Sykes was transported to North Country Hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries 06/18/2022. Efforts locate Guckin have been unsuccessful and a warrant for Guckin’s arrest is being applied for. Anyone with information to Guckin’s whereabouts are asked to call Trooper Miller at the Derby Barracks at 802 334 8881.

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881