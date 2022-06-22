TDCI Reminds Consumers to Review their Insurance Policies, Coverage on National Insurance Awareness Day (June 28, 2022)

NASHVILLE – Ahead of National Insurance Awareness Day on June 28, 2022, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) reminds Tennesseans to use the day as an opportunity to review their insurance policies, assess their risks, and make sure their policies are providing enough coverage for their needs.

“Life changes such as the birth of a child or an income variation always justify a policy review,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “An in-depth assessment of your insurance coverage can benefit you and your loved ones in the long run. I urge Tennesseans to schedule time to sit down or meet virtually with your licensed insurance agent and review your policies to help make sure your coverage is still appropriate and you are sufficiently prepared for any risks.”

“As we look ahead to the remainder of 2022, TDCI’s insurance team is committed to assisting consumers when it comes to questions about their policies and coverage,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Insurance Bill Huddleston. “Consumers who feel as if they have been unfairly denied a claim should contact our team and file a complaint immediately.”

To assist consumers when it comes to reviewing their insurance policies, TDCI offers the following information:

Don’t just consider the premium cost. While it is important to find a premium that fits your budget, make sure you have enough coverage to protect you and your finances in case of an accident.

Make sure the deductible is attainable for you and your finances. The deductible is the amount that a policyholder pays toward the loss before the insurance company pays the claim.

Review the exclusions section of your insurance policy to understand what your insurance does not cover.

Make sure your insurance agent and company are licensed to sell insurance in Tennessee. To verify an individual is properly licensed, visit our website.

When it comes to different types of insurance, TDCI shares the following tips to help consumers navigate purchasing an insurance policy:

Auto: For the most coverage for your vehicle, explore getting comprehensive and collision auto insurance. Collision covers accidents involving other vehicles while comprehensive insurance covers damages from other situations such as debris falling on your vehicle or an accident involving a tree or median.

Homeowners: As part of having homeowners insurance, create an annual home inventory in order to document the furniture and items in your home in the event of an accident or disaster. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (“NAIC”) Home Inventory App makes it easy for homeowners to document their personal belongings. Having an accurate home inventory can be useful when filing a claim with your homeowners insurance company. Learn more about the NAIC’s Home Inventory App here.

Life: Selecting the correct type of life insurance policy can be intimidating, so meet with an agent to see which policy best suits you before buying a policy. Remember that if you purchase a term policy, the premiums will likely increase when purchasing a new term policy after the first policy has expired.

Flood: Know the facts, not the myths when it comes to flood insurance. Whether it’s a major flood event or just a few inches of water in your home, a flood insurance policy can provide peace of mind for consumers. To help consumers learn the facts about flood insurance, TDCI produced a new video and brochure explaining how flood insurance policies work. For more information or to purchase flood insurance, visit floodsmart.gov.

To learn more about insurance and our work with consumers, visit us online today.

###