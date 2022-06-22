Submit Release
News Search

There were 994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,902 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Families of U.S. Nationals Held Hostage or Wrongfully Detained Abroad

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with families of U.S. nationals held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad. Secretary Blinken affirmed that working to bring their loved ones home is something he is personally focused on, and he has no higher priority as Secretary of State.  He reiterated that it is vital for the Department to continue to partner with families through regular and transparent communication. The Secretary relayed to the families that President Biden is aware of each of their loved ones’ cases and is committed to bringing all U.S. nationals held hostage or wrongfully detained home.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Families of U.S. Nationals Held Hostage or Wrongfully Detained Abroad

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.