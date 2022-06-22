Secretary Blinken’s Call with Families of U.S. Nationals Held Hostage or Wrongfully Detained Abroad

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with families of U.S. nationals held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad. Secretary Blinken affirmed that working to bring their loved ones home is something he is personally focused on, and he has no higher priority as Secretary of State. He reiterated that it is vital for the Department to continue to partner with families through regular and transparent communication. The Secretary relayed to the families that President Biden is aware of each of their loved ones’ cases and is committed to bringing all U.S. nationals held hostage or wrongfully detained home.