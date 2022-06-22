Artist Robin S. on the "Beyonce-Effect" With the Release of "Break My Soul" Sampling Her Iconic Hit "Show Me Love"
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Queen of house music, Robin S. is in the midst of an international media storm this week following the release of Beyonce’s newest single “BREAK MY SOUL” that samples Robin S.’s “Show Me Love.”
Robin S. is currently touring across North America and Europe this summer in support of her current single, I Believe which is #1 in the European Dance Charts.
The 90’s anthem maintains its iconic status 30 years after its initial release. Prior to the collaboration with Beyonce, “Show Me Love (Emmaculate Remix)” hit #1 in the UK this past March after partnering with Reel People Records to license the discotheque and soul-fused remix.
Since Beyonce’s single release, the wave of influence has greatly impacted the house music veteran in terms of licensing, special projects, and collaboration requests.
Red Bull recently licensed the smash hit “Show Me Love” for their Dance Your Style Competitions around the world, and recent collaborations include DJ Icon and Carl Cox; a few of the largest names in electronic music.
Robin’s company: Hey Girl Hey Musik, oversees licensing for her music catalog.
“It’s always been important to me to create music that inspires people. Good music should be both timeless and constantly evolving. Beyonce inspires me with her artistry, and I am thrilled that she felt moved by my music, I'm so proud of her and honored to have influenced her message.” – Robin S.
Though the trending nature of this week’s news may have come as a surprise to Robin S., her long-time Business Development Manager, Paris Toon CEO of Forward Motion Concepts, shares, “I’ve been successful consulting artists before, but Robin’s overall gift, calm mannerisms, willingness to do the work for her legacy, and not just for the spotlight and fame, is one of the reasons why I chose to work with her and have had so much success.” Toon has been instrumental in Robin S.’s success following previous work with fellow 90’s artists Adina Howard and Cece Peniston.
You can find Robin online at IAmRobinS.com
Robin is available for interviews jbj@hgprinc.com
Janell Barrett Jones
Harlot & Grace Public Relations
+1 310-859-8870
jbj@hgprinc.com