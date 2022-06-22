Semiconductor Material Market Size to Hit USD 87.4 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global semiconductor materials market size is projected to hit around at USD 87.4 billion by 2030 and poised to grow at a registered CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The global semiconductor materials market size was accounted at USD 58.3 billion in 2021. The Asia Pacific market shall have the largest market share of the global semiconductor materials. As an increasing demand for wireless technologies and optoelectronics in this region. Increase in the electronics and the telecommunication industries in the Asia Pacific market. There's an increasing demand for electronic products in emerging countries like China Taiwan and India. Taiwan is the largest manufacturer of semiconductors. Due to the presence of major players in Taiwan the semiconductor industry is expected to grow.



China is the largest consumer of semiconductor materials. The market share in this region is expected to grow during the forecast period. Due to the advanced packaging base this region shall grow well during the forecast period. Due to various partnerships and International players in China the semiconductor industry is expected to grow well. Due to various government initiatives in South Korea the manufacturing of semiconductor materials is growing. There's an increasing development in the semiconductor industries in India. Governments are making policies in order to reduce the dependency of this region on various other countries.

Report highlights

On the basis of the type , the Packaging materials is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. The use of these materials in aircraft power supplies, space and other aerospace industry is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the communication sector is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The use of smart phones and wireless communication at the factors that contribute to the high demand for the semiconductor materials.

On the basis of the region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to have the largest growth in the semiconductor materials market. Increase demand for telecommunication industries and electronics in in countries like Korea, India and Japan offer great opportunity for this market.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 58.3 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 87.4 Billion CAGR 4.6% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players BASF SE, Cabot Microelectronics, Hitachi High-Technologies, Electronic Materials, JSR Corporation, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo America, Mitsui High-Tec, DowDuPont, Hemlock Semiconductor, Henkel AG, Air Liquide SA, Avantor Performance Materials

Market dynamics

Drivers

The increasing demand for microelectronic devices and is increasing trend of the portable devices along with digitalization are the important factors that are helping in the growth of the semiconductor materials market. There is an increased consumption of semiconductors and development of wafers across many countries. Increasing demand and expansion of the e-industry and other electronics is expected to give a boost to the semiconductor materials market. The use of semiconductor by various industries in order to develop multi property components which have extremely good performance due to the use of these components shall help in the growth of the market during the forecast period. The deployment of 5G technology robust investment and digitalization of global economies will contribute to the upward trend. The use of cloud services and data centers is expected to provide a boost to the semiconductor material market. There's an increased demand for packaging material and wafer fabrication across the globe. Semiconductor materials are used in the solar cells which are integrated into the satellites as they have the properties of high resistance to warmth as well as radiation. Due to an increased demand for data storage devices which make use of the semiconductor material is expected to help in the growth of the market in the future.

Restraints

The major restraint in the growth of the semiconductor materials market is the manufacturing process of these materials as it happens to be extremely costly. The manufacturing process of the semiconductor materials is energy intensive which is another reason which will restrain the growth of the semiconductor material market. The lack of skilled workforce also happens to be a restraint. Even though there have been advancements in Internet connectivity and the market is providing enough growth opportunities the manufacturing capacity of the materials is not expected to meet the demand of the market.

Opportunities

There's a high growth rate of the semiconductor materials industry in the communication segment. Due to improved communication technology and other communication related facilities the demand for semiconductors material is also expected to grow during the forecast period. Use of wireless communication and mobile which make use of silicon semiconductors help in providing higher speed as well as efficiency. Due to increased urbanization and growing population the demand for effective communication is expected to boost the semiconductor material market during the forecast period.

The use of semiconductor materials in the lasers and light emitting diodes shall also provide growth opportunities during the future.

Challenges

The requirement of great amount of raw material for the manufacturing process happens to be a major challenge for the overall growth of the semiconductor materials industry. The increased manufacturing cost is another important challenge for the semiconductor material market. The semiconductor materials also do not last a longer period of time hence this also happens to be a major challenge.

Recent Developments

Precision micro chemicals was acquired by BASF and Entegris For U.S.$ 90 million. This transaction includes intellectual property, trademarks and technologies.





Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Fab Materials Process Chemicals Photomasks Electronic Gases Photoresists Ancilliaries Sputtering Targets Silicon Other Fabrication Materials

Packaging Materials Substrates Lead Frames Ceramic Packages Bonding Wire Encapsulation Resins (Liquid) Die Attach Materials Other Packaging Materials



By Application

Computers

Communications

Consumer Goods

Defense & Aerospace

Other





By Material

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Manganese Arsenide

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide

Molybdenum Disulfide

Bismuth Telluride





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





