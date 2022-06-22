Tattoo Removal Devices Market to See Incredible Growth of $243.86 Million at a CAGR of 7.56% by 2029

How much is the Tattoo Removal Industry worth and What is the Latest Technology for Tattoo Removal?

The Tattoo Removal Devices Market is expected to reach USD 243.86 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The rising number of aesthetic procedures and growing preference for non-invasive procedures will increase the market's revenue growth and enhances the market's demand.

The Tattoo Removal Devices Market is expected to reach USD 243.86 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The rising number of aesthetic procedures and growing preference for non-invasive procedures will increase the market’s revenue growth and enhances the market’s demand.

How will This Tattoo Removal Devices Market Report Benefit You?

The Tattoo Removal Devices report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units)

Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting this industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Market supply and demand

The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact this Market most

The Tattoo Removal Devices Data Analysis present in this report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources

present in this report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or retainers on this business

Key Competitors of Tattoo Removal Devices Market Are

LUTRONIC,

Candela Corporation,

Lumenis Be Ltd.,

Cynosure LLC,

Alma Lasers,

Astanza Laser LLC,

Cutera,

Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH,

CRYOMED AESTHETICS,

Fotona,

Solta Medical,

Lynton Lasers Ltd.,

DEKA M.E.L.A. srl,

Sciton, Inc.,

El.En. S.p.A.,

BISON MEDICAL,

Eclipse Lasers Laser Tattoo Removal,

Dimyth Beauty Equipment Manufacturer,

The Global Beauty Group., among others.

Key Drivers

Growing use of laser treatment

The increasing adoption of laser treatment for aesthetics will act as major driver influencing the market’s growth rate. Dermabrasion, pulsed light treatment, chemical peels, and plastic surgery are the most effective tattoo removal lasers on the market. The majority of these procedures are safe, non-invasive, and successful, and as a result, they are gaining in favour across the globe.

Strict corporate policies to flourish the demand

Tattoo regret has become quite common among millennials, prompting them to seek tattoo removal techniques. Various companies worldwide refuse to hire anyone with tattoos, visible ones, such as those above the collar, on the face, or below the wrist. These businesses believe that visible tattoos give the impression of being unprofessional. The need for tattoo removal is expected to rise as a result of social issues like these.

Key Opportunities

Growth of fertility tourism

The continuously changing lifestyle and rise in disposable incomes in developing and developed countries will provide beneficial opportunities for the growth of tattoo removal devices market . Moreover, the increasing demand from emerging markets and increasing government investments for the development of technology will further expand the tattoo removal devices market’s growth rate in the future.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, high cost associated with laser therapies will obstruct the market growth. Also, strict laws and less awareness will challenge the tattoo removal devices market. However, several risks linked with tattoo treatment sessions, including blisters, scaring and discoloration, will restrain and further impede the market's growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Recent Development

In March 2020, Lumenis Ltd had launched an advanced, intelligent skincare innovation named Stellar M22. The Stellar M22 is designed and constructed to provide gold-standard treatment capabilities for vascular lesions, skin texture, tone, hair removal, and tattoo removal.

Global Tattoo Removal Devices Market Scope

Product Type

Laser-Based Devices

Radiofrequency Devices

Ultrasound Devices

Others

Technique

Passive Laser Tattoo Removal Technique

Active Laser Tattoo Removal Technique

End User

Dermatology Clinics

Medical Spa and Beauty Centers

Tattoo Studios

Tattoo Removal Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Tattoo Removal Devices Market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, technique and end user as referenced above.

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

The Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa]

North America dominates the tattoo removal devices market due to the increasing adoption of laser technology and rising innovation in tattoo removal devices.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the surging number of population and rising level of disposable income of the consumers in India and China.

Highlights of TOC:

Chapter 1: Market overview

Chapter 2: Global Induction Tattoo Removal Devices market analysis

Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Induction Tattoo Removal Devices industry

Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

Chapter 6: Market share

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

