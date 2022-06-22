Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,820 in the last 365 days.

Devastating Earthquake in Afghanistan

The United States expresses deep sorrow for the victims of today’s devastating earthquake in Afghanistan, and we offer our sympathy and prayers to those who lost loved ones in the tragedy. The people of Afghanistan have undergone extraordinary hardship, and this natural disaster compounds an already dire humanitarian situation. U.S. humanitarian partners are already responding, including by sending medical teams to help people affected, and we are assessing other response options.

We stand with the people of Afghanistan and will continue to lead the international community in responding to their humanitarian needs.

You just read:

Devastating Earthquake in Afghanistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.