Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,823 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General Delattre

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General François Delattre today to discuss continued coordination to support Ukraine and its sovereignty and territorial integrity, including how best to respond to Ukraine’s urgent security needs. They also discussed global food insecurity, which has been exacerbated by Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified war. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Secretary Delattre also spoke about preparations for the upcoming NATO Summit in Madrid and ensuring the Alliance remains ready to meet current and future challenges. Deputy Secretary Sherman highlighted the need for continued coordination in support of Haiti.

You just read:

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General Delattre

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.