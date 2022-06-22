Expert Olukayode Jinadu discusses the importance of a Quality Project Manager

Olukayode Jinadu

Olukayode Jinadu is the Director of Quality for Thyssenkrup, shares his opinions on what makes a great Quality Project Manager

Olukayode Jinadu is the Director of Quality for Thyssenkrup, a technology-based solutions company that develops and produces products for future customer and market requirements. As an engineer, he uses technology and quality tools to ensure products are delivered at the highest quality. Olukayode Jinadu works with quality tools, including Six Sigma, and data analytics, in order to guarantee customer satisfaction.

What is an example of a quality project?

An example of a Quality Project would be a project focused on improving the quality of machines by replacing and correcting missing and incorrect pieces on a machine. This machine can come from any industry; vacuums, sewing machines, espresso machines, tractors, forklifts, dishwashers, leaf blowers, train engines, lawn mowers and so forth.

In order to find consistency in success in any industry and for any machine there is a list of steps the team would have to carry out.

This includes:

Analyzing data

Isolating the problem

Determining what parts are missing

Establishing the baseline

Understanding what the cause of the problem iss

Addressing the root causes

Improving the process

The team should be well equipped to perform each of these steps and to have the most successful outcome. This means the team would need to use technology like smart camera systems, light guide systems, and even blockchain for better traceability and identification all the way across the value chain.

Along with the technology needed to find and address potential issues, the value chain activities are needed to create and deliver goods. Order management, engineering design, supply chain, manufacturing, all the way to getting the machines to the customer or intended end-point are equally as important in this process.

Olukayode Jinadu’s opinion on the importance of a quality Project Manager

The project manager overseeing a quality project is responsible to carry out all activities to plan and execute the project successfully. Being that this is the leader, the project manager is extremely vital to the quality of a project.

It is up to the project manager to give a full introduction and description of the project to the team- giving them the scope of work, risk and deliverables.

If the team has a clear and cut understanding of what is expected of them from the beginning it creates a great foundation for the quality project.

Once the project is introduced the project manager then creates a timeline of deliverables and works directly with the team to determine anything that may be a red flag or a roadblock that will slow the project down.

This is why Olukayode Jinadu sees a great deal of importance in finding a project manager that can execute all needed tasks, delegate a team appropriately and navigate challenges that arise in the process.



Olukayode Jinadu shares traits a great Project Manager should have

1.PAYS ATTENTION TO DETAIL

Quality is dedicated to ensuring that all the details are accounted for and that every component of a project is managed effectively. This attention to detail and focus on quality will result in countless successful projects.

2. ASKS THE RIGHT QUESTIONS.

Asking questions is essential for planning and executing any project. By asking team members questions like "What are we missing?" or "who else is impacted?", you can ensure that everyone who needs to be included is involved in the project and nothing is missed. This attention to detail ensures that your projects are successful.

3. PLAYS DEVILS’ ADVOCATE TO CHALLENGE THE TEAM

A great quality project manager has the ability to challenge the engineers who are working on the project, this not only improves your current project but allows for learning, growth and new innovative ideas to come about. Even if the project manager is not an engineer, they can still help the engineers and other team members ensure they’re really resolving the problem and implementing the right solution that will stand the test of time.

As mentioned in the previous question, asking challenging questions will be a key contributor to challenging your team, by digging deeper into problems you will have solutions that are well thought out. Part of leading quality projects is knowing which questions to ask, and not being afraid to ask them.

4. HAS A CLEAR UNDERSTANDING OF THE DELIVERABLES

The project manager on a quality project must have a clear understanding of the project goals, which metrics to use, and knowing what success means. Without this information, it is difficult to gauge whether or not the quality improvement project has been successful.

5. IDENTIFIES AND MANAGES RISK.

A great project manager must be able to identify risks that can derail or destroy their project, for the entirety of the project. Not only is identifying the risk important but also knowing how to manage and approach those risks that could potentially cause an issue or harm to their project.

6. STAYS ON TOP OF THE PROJECT.

As a project manager, one of the most important things you can do is identify the problem to be solved. Once that's done, develop a plan to solve it and identify risks. From there, work continuously to drive the project forward. This means working closely with the team to ensure they have what they need to succeed, removing roadblocks, and keeping things moving forward as planned.

7. ESCALATES ISSUES.

Not all issues can easily be resolved, it is important for the project manager to notice these issues, take the necessary steps to escalate the issue and the correct path to have these resolved.

8. IS TRANSPARENT AND OPEN WITH LEADERSHIP ON ISSUES.

Trust is an important characteristic for Project Managers to have- this comes with being open on every step of the project; whether the team is behind, ahead or needs additional assistance with certain aspects of the project.

9. BUILDS RAPPORT WITH AND WORKS CLOSELY WITH THE TEAM.

A great project manager does not just manage and tell a team what to do, even if they are not an engineer themselves they should have an understanding of what is going on and each step of the process. It is important for the team to see the project manager as part of the team, not just someone telling them what to do.

10. GOES ABOVE AND BEYOND WHERE POSSIBLE FOR PROJECT SUCCESS.

A great project manager doesn't just look at the schedule, the risks, and do the bare minimum to get by. They go beyond this to look for ways to really help the project and team succeed. This looks like reaching out for additional support, taking time to listen and learn where the team needs help, giving them a clear picture of what is needed and expected and more.

Olukayode Jinadu is excited to use his years of experience and expertise that he has gained to propel many projects into success. Not only does he manage projects but provides guidance and tips for other project quality managers