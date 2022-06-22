Berwyn Fire Co. to Receive Additional State Funding

HARRISBURG, June 22, 2022 – State Sens. Carolyn Comitta and Tim Kearney and state Reps. Kristine Howard and Melissa Shusterman announced today an additional $500,000 state grant for the Berwyn Fire Co. to assist in replacing its main station with a state-of-the-art new fire house.

The Berwyn Fire Co. has been operating out of its current building for more than 90 years. Their two-phased plan would replace the existing Main Station on Bridge Avenue in Easttown Township and build a new permanent station in Tredyffrin Township.

“I’m thrilled that we secured additional state funding to support Berwyn Fire Company,” Comitta said. “Providing strong emergency response services is a top priority for our communities. I hope the added funds will help bring the new fire station closer to reality so that our firefighters and emergency first responders have the equipment and resources they need to continue to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

“I am happy to have helped secure RACP funding for the Berwyn Fire Company,” Kearney said. “Our first responders are critical to the safety and well-being of our communities, and this funding ensures that Berwyn Fire Company has the support they need to build a new firehouse, making way for a stronger emergency response infrastructure to safeguard our communities.

The state funding will assist in Phase 1 of the project, replacing the old station. The new fire house will be built on the existing footprint. It will have clearly defined cold, warm and hot zones to reduce carcinogen exposure. There will be four apparatus bays, four private bedrooms, four private bathrooms, one common bedroom and one laundry room. Additionally, it will have a kitchen, fitness room, office space, radio room, emergency management coordination room and various storage areas. Masonry, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, earthwork, and exterior improvements are included.

“I am pleased we were able to secure this additional funding for the Berwyn Fire Company,” Howard said. “Our first responders put their lives on the line to keep us all safe, and this project will create a more efficient space to allow them to respond to emergencies quicker.”

“This project is long overdue, Shusterman said. “Currently, the trucks and equipment barely fit through the doors of the old building, and it no longer meets many state, local and federal codes. This new state-of-the-art facility will assist in keeping our community safer by giving first responders technology and space to do their job.”

In April, the Berwyn Fire Co. was awarded $1.5 million. Both rounds of funding were made available through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

Phase 2 of the project will construct a permanent station in Tredyffrin Township to replace the temporary space near the Gateway Shopping Center. Residents can read more about the project by visiting the Berwyn Fire Co. website.

Founded in 1894, the Berwyn Fire Co. is a nonprofit organization that provides fire suppression, rescue, EMS, and fire prevention services for the people who live, work, and travel through Tredyffrin and Easttown townships. Its combined 70 volunteers, 10 full-time employees, and 28 part-time employees respond to more than 2,150 ambulance calls and 900 fire calls annually. In addition to emergency calls, its emergency first responders spend approximately 1,000 hours per year training to prepare for scenarios when every second counts.