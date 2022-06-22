Renu Therapy Analysis Reveals The Benefits Of Cold Plunging According To Experts

/EIN News/ -- Santa Ana, California, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Santa Ana, California: Renu Therapy, Santa Ana’s leading cold water therapy provider, presents a new report that reveals the benefits of cold plunging. The report was compiled by the company’s experts and published on Renu Therapy’s website.

There are many different types of cold plunges: a cold shower, an ice bucket, cryotherapy, cold water tanks, or a jump into a cold river. Regardless of how it is done, the goal is to immerse oneself in extremely cold water via cold plunge tubs. Although cryotherapy is a well-known method of cold water treatment, it lacks the benefits of submersion in a cold bath. In this publication, experts examined these benefits of cold plunging.

According to Renu Therapy, the report was produced after in-depth research by their experts. The report's primary focus is on the health benefits of a daily home cold plunge. The new article further sheds light on why it could be beneficial to cold plunge. The qualified scientists have researched all the benefits mentioned in the report and have shown evidence-based results. The report was published as part of their regular research on cold water therapy. The full report can be found here: https://www.renutherapy.com/blogs/blog/why-would-i-cold-plunge-and-what-are-the-benefits.

“While some may think it is just another trend, the benefits of cold water therapy have been long recognized. It dates back to ancient civilizations as an important part of bathing rituals. At first, they did this to cleanse their bodies but eventually realized there are health benefits to bathing in a cold tub. The publication analyzes the health benefits of cold water plunging. It helps people suffering from common ailments discover the health benefits they could enjoy through cold water therapies by providing expert-backed analysis on it,” said a top representative of Renu Therapy.

Renu Therapy is a reputed manufacturer and seller of hot and cold plunge tanks that offers clients everything from Cold Stoic to Hot Siberian tanks. According to a top company insider, their goal is to bring the benefits of contrast therapy to people who want to strengthen both their physical and mental capabilities. Renu Therapy specializes in Cold Plunge Tanks used for Cold Water Immersion Therapy as well as contrast therapy. Being a leading provider of hot and cold tubs, the company has always provided a range of tubs, including accessories and maintenance items. For more information on cold plunging, readers can visit their page: https://www.renutherapy.com/blogs/blog/how-long-to-sit-in-a-cold-plunge-tub-health-benefits-of-cwi.

The company’s website also hosts an extensive library of online resources on cold and hot water therapies. It aims to help people from all walks of life by delivering information, advice, research, analyses, and practical tips on the use of hot and cold immersion therapies, the benefits, and the safe use of these therapies.

The specialized tub manufacturers have continued to rate high on Google, Yelp, and Facebook. Ranked at the top for cold plunge tub providers, Clients’ 5-star reviews attest to the company’s success; as one client put it, “My energy is through the roof, my immunity is fantastic. I just feel fantastic. If you are thinking about purchasing one of these cold plunge pools, I highly recommend the Renu Therapy product.”

“Many thought leaders and high achievers all use cold water immersion daily as a way to peak their physical and mental performance. Our mission is to combine the clean and safe with the minimalistic, creative, and modern design to create wonders,” said Bill Bachand, Founder of RENU Therapy, “And, we will do it with the quality and service that every client deserves.”





