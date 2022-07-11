CrowVote Launches Exciting Affiliate Program for Referrals

Through the referral, individuals stand to earn up to $10,000 on campaign referrals.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- CrowVote is pleased to announce the launch of its brand-new affiliate program for referrals.CrowVote LLC functions as a brand marketing company that excels at supporting clients with creative, customized online campaigns. All campaigns are designed to drive more web traffic to the client’s website, making use of social media tools such as Facebook marketing and Instagram advertising. In addition to increased web traffic, CrowVote campaigns prioritize brand awareness, always placing the client’s brand front and center. The company has experience with brand development, custom logo, font and website creation, advertising with social media, print, mass email communication strategy and execution, cause marketing campaigns, as well as commercial co-venture marketing projects.To help individuals earn extra money during these tumultuous times, CrowVote is excited to announce the launch of its new affiliate program for referrals. Through the program, businesses, individuals, and even existing clients can earn from $500 up to $10,000 for a single campaign. This ultimately provides affiliates to earn extra cash, while also getting their foot in the door with an industry leader in cause-marketing and digital advertising."Our affiliate program is an opportunity for our clients, and anyone else really, to make money or earn credits to boost their own marketing efforts!” says Account Executive of CrowVote, Sienna St. James. “It’s truly a win/win and, with our flexible work from home policy and remote capabilities, this program is opening the door for yet another way to earn a living from home by working with CrowVote.”For more information about CrowVote LLC, please visit https://crowvote.wordpress.com/ About CrowVote LLCCrowVote LLC is the #1 one-stop shop for all things social media, web development, digital marketing, and more. The company is based in the United States but works with brands, partners, and talent organizations across the globe. The mission of the tech-driven business is to change how branding is done by leveraging social media.