DR. PHONE FIX’s CEO THRILLED TO BE CHOSEN FINALIST FOR CANADIAN EY ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR AWARD - PRAIRIES REGION

I’m humbled to be chosen among some pretty remarkable entrepreneurs. I share this recognition with my employees who are the backbone of our Company.”
— Piyush Sawhney, CEO/Dr. Phone Fix
CALGARY , ALBERTA, CANADA , July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “It was a dream I thought was beyond my reach.” That’s how Canadian newcomer Piyush Sawhney describes his selection by a judging panel as a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award - Prairies region.

Sawhney arrived on Canadian soil in 2012 to run a small cell phone repair chain. The chain was sold in 2017 and two years later he launched his own company, Dr. Phone Fix, and today it is Canada’s fastest growing chain in its category with one new store opening on average every three weeks. During the Canada Day weekend it opened five new stores

The Company’s three year store growth rate (2019-2021) is 1900% Currently it has 29 locations in sixteen communities in four provinces. By this Christmas it expects to be 1/5 of the way to its goal of 200 stores coast to coast.

“I’m humbled to be chosen among some pretty remarkable entrepreneurs. I share this recognition with my employees who are the backbone of our Company and who have worked hard to achieve our current success,“ says Sawhney. He adds, “As a newcomer to Canada who has only been here 10 years I feel doubly honoured to be chosen as a finalist. It’s a wonderful, thrilling experience.”

EY first presented the award in the U.S. in 1986. It is now presented in 60 countries including Canada which has presented the award for the past 28 years to Canadian business leaders to recognize what it calls ‘unstoppable entrepreneurs’. Dr. Phone Fix is the nominee, finalist or winner of 18 national or international business awards. It is winner of one of Canada's top business awards - Alberta Chambers of Commerce 2022 Business Award of Distinction for ‘Customer Service’.


About Us
Dr. Phone Fix, is the fourth largest cell phone and electronics repair chain in Canada and is opening a new store, on average, every three weeks. Dr. Phone Fix is an AIR MILES® Reward Miles™ partner - Canada's most recognized loyalty program. It has a loyal customer base and has received more than 5000 online positive reviews and has a nearly perfect 5-Star Google rating. It has also received a top rating from an international rating organization which evaluates businesses in eight countries based on a 50-point evaluation system.

Contact:

Warren Michaels
Dr. Phone Fix
warren.michaels@docphonefix.com. cell: 1-780-977-8261

Warren Michaels
Dr. Phone Fix
+1 780-977-8261
