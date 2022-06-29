CrowVote Offers Pro Bono Marketing Services for Charities

One of the company’s key missions is to give back to the community and help others to realize their dreams.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an exciting announcement, CrowVote is now offering pro bono professional marketing services for non-profit organizations and charities.CrowVote LLC functions as a brand marketing company that excels at supporting clients with creative, customized online campaigns. All campaigns are designed to drive more web traffic to the client’s website, making use of social media tools such as Facebook marketing and Instagram advertising. In addition to increased web traffic, CrowVote campaigns prioritize brand awareness, always placing the client’s brand front and center. The company has experience with brand development, custom logo, font and website creation, advertising with social media, print, mass email communication strategy and execution, cause marketing campaigns, as well as commercial co-venture marketing projects.Recently, as a way to give back to the community it serves, CrowVote has announced it is providing charities and other non-profit organizations with pro bono marketing services. These services include free consulting services designed to help non-profits with their branding, marketing, SEO, content development, website design, and more – all at zero cost to the organization. Not only that, but CrowVote is also helping develop a campaign for a for-profit business at a discounted rate, so long as the campaign benefits charity (cause-making or similar)."We are thankful to have really great clients who afford us the ability to give back in this way,” says Sienna St. James, Account Executive at CrowVote. “It has always been our mission to help others to realize their dreams and we couldn’t be more pleased to finally see this become a reality.”For more information about CrowVote LLC, please visit https://crow-vote-llc.medium.com/ About CrowVote LLCCrowVote LLC is the #1 one-stop shop for all things social media, web development, digital marketing, and more. The company is based in the United States but works with brands, partners, and talent organizations across the globe. The mission of the tech-driven business is to change how branding is done by leveraging social media.