DOEE to Celebrate Flood Awareness Week

Highlighting DC’s resiliency and flood risk with events across all 8 Wards

WASHINGTON – From June 21–24, 2022, the Department of Energy and Environment will celebrate District's second-annual Flood Awareness Week with events that increase flood risk awareness, mitigate residents and business owners’ exposure to potential flooding and improve readiness and education. The events are in partnership with the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA), the Department of Insurance, Securities, and Banking (DISB) DC Silver Jackets, and the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

Flooding is the most common and costly natural disaster in the United States. Severe weather and flooding can happen at any time and the District has experienced significant flooding events in the past. It is critical that District residents stay alert and prepare for flooding.

“Understanding flood risk is vital to the public safety of the District and our economy,” said DOEE Director Tommy Wells. “We welcome individuals and organizations to join us as we raise awareness among District residents, prioritize the protection of vulnerable populations while mitigating disparities in real estate access and equity.”

Several events will be held across all eight wards for District residents and business owners prepare their home and neighborhood before a flood. The kick-off event will be June 21 at the Wharf in Ward 7, where public art will be unveiled that identifies the extent of historic flooding during storm events within DC's floodplain (an area at risk of storm-caused flooding).

A full schedule of activities is at Ready.dc.gov/floodweek.

Throughout the year, resources are available to help residents learn about flood risk, including the FEMA Flood Map Service Center and DOEE Flood Risk Map Tool. The Bowser Administration and the DC Flood Task Force is helping reduce the flooding risk for District homeowners living in the Special Flood Hazard area, also known as the 100-year floodplain. Go to DCFloodTaskForce.org to sign up for a free resilience assessment and potential home improvement funding.