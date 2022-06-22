AI in Media & Entertainment Market is Recording a CAGR of 26% During the Period from 2022 to 2032
AI in Media & Entertainment Market 2022 Research, Segmentation, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2032NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global AI in media & entertainment market is estimated at USD 10.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to procure USD 13.6 Billion by 2022. The market is anticipated to garner USD 132.16 Billion by 2032 while recording a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Expansion of the market can be attributed to the increasing viewership of online content and increasing penetration of the internet across various developing countries.
Moreover, growing applications in the sales and marketing industry is another salient factor augmenting the industry. Along with this, the utility of AI in Media & Entertainment for personification and sports automatic productions is likely to offer significant opportunities for expansion in the industry in the forecast period.
On the contrary, owing to the vast array of benefits and increasing trends, this industry brings along a few shortcomings as well which restrains the market growth. These aspects include the risk of customer privacy and a dearth of skilled professionals in the AI industry. Moreover, the cost of maintenance and complicity of the process acts as the prominent growth restraining factors.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- By solution, AI in media & entertainment services to capture 59.2% revenue in 2022
- By application, sales & marketing segment to accumulate a revenue share of 21.7%
- The North American market is expected to secure US$ 65 Billion while expanding at a CAGR of 24.2%
- Asia Pacific to record a CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period ranging from 2022-2032
- Global AI in media & entertainment market worth to expand 10x from 2022 to 2032
Competitive Landscape
Key players in the global AI in Media & Entertainment market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., EMG, Gearhouse South Africa Pty. Ltd., Gravity Media, GrayMeta, International Business Machines Corp., LMG, LLC, Matchroom Sport Ltd., Production Resource Group, L.L.C., Synthesia Ltd., TAIT, Valossa Labs Ltd., Veritone, Inc., Pixellot, PlaySight Interactive Ltd., AISportsWatch GmbH, Spiideo, Sport way AB, EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Hudl, Move.ai, AutomaticTV, among others. Some of the recent developments among the players are:
In May 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced the general availability of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) C7g instances, the next generation of compute-optimized instances powered by AWS-designed Graviton3 processors.
In May 2022, Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Gravity R&D, a leading personalization technology company founded in data science.
More Valuable Insights Available
FMI, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global AI in the Media & Entertainment market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.
Key Segments Covered in the AI in Media & Entertainment Industry Survey
AI in Media & Entertainment Market by Solution:
AI in Media & Entertainment Hardware/Equipment
AI in Media & Entertainment AI in Media & Entertainment Services
AI in Media & Entertainment Market by Application:
AI in Media & Entertainment in Fake Story Detection
AI in Media & Entertainment in Plagiarism Detection
AI in Media & Entertainment in Personalization
AI in Media & Entertainment in Production Planning & Management
AI in Media & Entertainment in Sales & Marketing
AI in Media & Entertainment in Talent Identification
AI in Media & Entertainment in Content Capture
AI in Media & Entertainment in Sports Automatic Productions
AI in Media & Entertainment Market by Region:
North America AI in Media & Entertainment Market
Latin America AI in Media & Entertainment Market
Europe AI in Media & Entertainment Market
Asia Pacific AI in Media & Entertainment Market
Middle East & Africa AI in Media & Entertainment Market
