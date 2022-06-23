Plymouth Center for the Arts Invites Visitors to Explore Hidden Beauty in Plymouth’s Natural Environment

‘Below the Surface in Plymouth’ is a season of experiences for discovering arts, culture, environmental beauty and history throughout the Town of Plymouth, MA.

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plymouth Center for the Arts is inviting visitors who love the arts and the environment to come to Plymouth, Massachusetts, for inspiration. The Art Center is encouraging people to look “Below the Surface in Plymouth,” during a season of experiences that showcase the arts, culture and environmental beauty and history throughout the town.

“Visitors recognize Plymouth for our rich history,” said Margaret Page, President of the Board of Directors at Plymouth Center for the Arts. “What many people may not know is that Plymouth is a recognized leader in its preservation and restoration of our natural environment. The dozens of conservation areas in our town provide inspiration for artists throughout the region. You can see evidence of this inspiration on the walls of our art galleries year-round. We hope visitors will come to Plymouth and look below the surface at all of the hidden gems that can create a truly memorable experience – from arts and culture, to conservation areas, to incredible marine and waterfront attractions, a vibrant restaurant scene, and, of course, our history.”

Below the Surface in Plymouth is the result of a collaboration between Plymouth Center for the Arts, Plymouth’s Department of Marine & Environmental Affairs, and members of the CLEAR Lab (Cognitive Laboratory of Environment and Arts Research) team at Northeastern University. Together, these organizations have been examining the relationship between the arts and the natural environment – how nature influences art and how art can inspire better stewardship of our environment.

“In Plymouth, our rich history is forever linked to our natural environment,” said David Gould, Director, Plymouth Department of Marine & Environmental Affairs. “We are proud of the work we have done and continue to do to preserve, protect and enhance the safe use of our town’s natural resources. And we are delighted to collaborate with Plymouth Center for the Arts to create greater awareness of our natural assets and the ongoing work that is required to preserve them for generations to come.”

Thanks to the efforts of Gould’s department, Plymouth offers dozens of beautiful spaces to explore, including rivers, ponds, lakes, beaches, conservation lands, and preserved open spaces. All of the town’s conservation areas and preserves are multi-use and open to passive recreational activities, like hiking, biking, nature viewing, fishing, and more. For information on trail lengths, surfaces and maps, see the full list of Plymouth's conservation areas.

Online and In-Gallery Now

The Art Center is serving up a full calendar of art shows this summer. Visit online or in-gallery as part of an “arts and the environment” exploration of what’s Below the Surface in Plymouth. Among the Art Center’s Below the Surface in Plymouth programming is WATER, a special online exhibit curated from the archives of its member and juried art shows. Click to visit the online gallery.

Visitors to Plymouth Center for the Arts, at 11 North Street, can always see artwork inspired by nature. The Art Center’s upcoming schedule of in-gallery events and online galleries includes:

• Fine Art of Photography 2022 (Online Now)

• New England Watercolor Society Signature Members Exhibit – thru July 6

• Luminosity – PCA Members Show – June 8-July 10 and online

• New England Watercolor Society All Members Exhibit – July 8-Sept. 7

• Reflection – PCA Members Show – July 13-Aug. 14

• A Different Vision – Tactile Art Exhibit – Aug. 17-Sept. 11

• Indigenous Artists Exhibit & Events – Aug. 17-Sept. 11

More details about Below the Surface in Plymouth can be found online at https://plymouthguild.org/content/below-surface-plymouth.

Promotional support for Below the Surface in Plymouth is funded in part by the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism. Visit MyLocalMA at https://www.visitma.com/lovemylocalma/.

About Plymouth Center for the Arts

Plymouth Center for the Arts believes cultural experience and the arts are essential to a vibrant, healthy community. Located just a half-block from Plymouth Rock, Plymouth Center for the Arts serves all of Southeastern Massachusetts, as well as a strong national and international tourist population, with over 20,000 visitors annually. The Art Center runs a broad portfolio of programs, including Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Education, Outreach, Studio Rentals, and an Artisan Gift Shop. Its Annual Juried Art Show has been an important cultural event in the region for more than half a century. For more information about programs and events, visit http://www.artsplymouth.org.