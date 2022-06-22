HUAWEI to Launch HUAWEI MateBook and Smart Office Launch
The launch will occur on Wednesday 29th June 2022.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HUAWEI is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the brand-new HUAWEI Matebook and Smart Office on Wednesday 29th June 2022.
Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services, the company is committed to bringing digital to every person, home, and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world.
In the company’s most recent news, HUAWEI is releasing its exciting new HUAWEI Matebook and Smart Office at the end of the month. The MateBook range boasts two very special additions, providing users with a bigger experience to express even greater ideas.
“Keep your eyes peeled on the HUAWEI Laptop store page on this date to discover our newest MateBook products,” says Sarah, a spokesperson for the company. “In conjunction with this launch, we are also launching the HUAWEI Smart Office campaign which allows you to explore and discover the full HUAWEI connected products range. Whether at home or the office, with the HUAWEI Smart Office Launch, you can create your own personalized connected space with all HUAWEI devices benefitting from Huawei Share - meaning you can drag and drop files between different devices easily.”
For those interested in more information about the company and its products, readers are invited to visit the HUAWEI Online store. From 20/06/2022 – 30/06/2022, HUAWEI is celebrating HUAWEI Week, where the company has a range of exclusive sale prices on all consumers’ favourite HUAWEI products.
About HUAWEI Consumer Business Group
As one of HUAWEI’s three business groups, HUAWEI Consumer BG is the leader of the all-scenario AI life. It covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables, mobile broadband devices, family devices and device cloud services. HUAWEI Consumer BG is dedicated to delivering the latest technologies to consumers and sharing the happiness of technological advances with more people around the world.
Sarah
HUAWEI Consumer Business Group
Luoshan2@huawei.com