Local Comfort Keepers® Franchise Owner Wins Heart of Comfort Keepers®

Out of 700 franchise locations with over 500 owners, Comfort Keepers of Holland, MI, is the 1st office in Comfort Keepers history to win this prestigious award.

Receiving this award is far more important than any other award I could have received. It means that we are pulling our cultural and mission-based values throughout the organization.” — Linnea Freriks

HOLLAND, MICHIGAN , UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- N. Linnea Freriks, CDP is the recipient of The Heart of Comfort Keepers®, a new award offering the distinction that aligns with Comfort Keepers new cultural values. N. Linnea Freriks, CDP received this award because she exemplifies the People Elevating People cultural values exhibiting the values of Caring, Professionalism, Integrity, Teamwork, Optimism, and Adaptiveness.

“I’m proud of this award as nothing is more important than the experience our employees have working with Comfort Keepers, whether walking into an office or a client’s home. The cultural value we have of People Elevating People is a team approach and must take place throughout the organization from every caregiver in the home to leadership. Taking care of each other is our top priority and commitment to our Comfort Keeper family,” notes Freriks.

Comfort Keepers provides uplifting in-home care that benefits seniors and their families. We create individualized care plans that consider the physical, emotional, spiritual and community needs of every client. Our caregivers can provide transportation to community events, support physician-prescribed exercise regimens, provide companionship and help families stay connected through technology. Comfort Keepers strives to elevate the human spirit through quality, compassionate, and joyful care.

“Receiving this award is far more important than any other award I could have received. It means that we are pulling our cultural and mission-based values throughout the organization. After receiving this award at the Connect Comfort Keepers Conference, I came back to see that we had also won for the 5th year in a row, the Holland Sentinels’ “Best Of” for In-Home Care services. It is amazing to see everyone’s hard work be noticed not only by our Franchisor, but also our community in which we serve. I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to do this important work and to work beside such amazing, kind-hearted, incredible people,” stated Freriks.

The local Comfort Keeper office located at 837 Maple Ave on Holland’s Southside has been providing senior care services for over 19 years and recently acquired a 2nd location in the St. Joseph, MI area. Linnea Freriks’ In-Home Care company employs more than 100+ employees. To contact your local office, you can call 616.395.2653 (Holland) 269.556.9999 (St. Joseph) or visit:

www.hollandcaregivers.com

www.stjosephcaregivers.com

# # #

About Comfort Keepers®

For more than two decades, Comfort Keepers® has been Elevating the Human SpiritSM through its in-home care network for seniors and other adults by empowering them to maintain their independence and realize joy in the everyday moments. A division of Sodexo, a global leader that delivers Quality of Life services to over 75 million consumers in 80 countries each day, Comfort Keepers operates a franchise network that has grown to more than 700 locations around the world. In addition to providing services that focus on health care and senior markets, Sodexo’s integrated offerings encompass more than 45 years of experience in reception, safety, maintenance and cleaning, foodservices, facilities and equipment management, and concierge services. For more information, visit ComfortKeepers.com.