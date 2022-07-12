Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,071 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,403 in the last 365 days.

Pollock Clinics Asked To Share Their Expertise In The World Vasectomy Day's Webinar On Fascial Interposition

Vasectomist and ED specialist in New Westminster itish Columbia

Dr. Neil Pollock

Experienced Vasectomy doctor in Vancouver BC

Dr. Jack Chang

Dr. Pollock and Dr. Chang were expert presenters at the online seminar organised by the world's largest male focused family planning movement.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 18th, as part of the WVD Webinar Series and Father’s Day Special, Dr. Pollock and Dr. Chang from Pollock Clinics in Vancouver were among the selected international panel of expert vasectomy surgeons presenting at the Nuts and Bolts of Fascial Interposition webinar.

A truly global event, the webinar attracted close to 500 people from over 30 countries.

During the event, Dr. Pollock and Dr. Chang shared their knowledge as some of the world's foremost experts in No-Scalpel Vasectomy on how to perform vasectomy with fascial interposition using suture.

Dr. Neil Pollock and Dr. Jack Chang began their careers as family physicians who soon after dedicated their practice to vasectomy, circumcision, and men’s sexual health at Pollock Clinics in Vancouver, Canada.

They were trained in No-Scalpel Vasectomy in 1997 and 2014, respectively. Since then, they performed over 60,000 procedures using a sutured fascial interposition approach.

They participated in international training for vasectomy/circumcision in Haiti, Rwanda, Philippines, and Kenya.

Dr. Neil Pollock/Dr. Jack Chang
Pollock Clinics
+1 604-717-6200
email us here

World Vasectomy Day's Webinar on Fascial Interposition - Expert Presenters Dr. Neil Pollock & Dr. Jack Chang

You just read:

Pollock Clinics Asked To Share Their Expertise In The World Vasectomy Day's Webinar On Fascial Interposition

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.