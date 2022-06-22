Weyland Ventures Launches Common Bond Hotel Collection This Fall with Opening of Bardstown Motor Lodge
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weyland Ventures LLC, a Louisville-based real-estate development firm specializing in innovative commercial and residential solutions, unveils Common Bond Hotel Collection, a hotel and hospitality vertical set to debut a slate of boutique hotels throughout the heart of Kentucky’s bourbon country.
Bardstown Motor Lodge, the first in the series to open its doors under the Common Bond Hotel Collection banner, showcases a reimagined design of the former Bardstown Parkview Motel & Kurtz Family Restaurant. The Motor Lodge will feature a chef-led farm-to-table kitchen, integrating the rich history of the property with present day culinary flare. Home of the legendary “skillet fried chicken,” Toogie’s Table is a collaboration with local farmers and distillers, offering an inspired menu of Southern comfort food for today’s palette. Renowned master chef Mike Wajda will drive the reimagined culinary concepts that promise Toogie’s will be a spirited addition to Bardstown’s thriving community of foodies, travelers, and bourbon epicures, where good food and good conversation are integral to the culture.
“Food is intimate. It takes us to another place, brings comfort, creates and stirs memories, and invokes a sense of discovery. I want to welcome everyone to the Common Bond experience, where we can celebrate our roots and new flavors and experiences together.” – Mike Wajda, Director of Culinary, Common Bond Hotel Collection
The Motor Lodge will also showcase the Bardstown Swim Club, a resort-style pool, complete with tanning deck, outdoor bar, and adjacent courtyard lounge. With 35 rooms and suites, Bardstown Motor Lodge is set to open doors to hotel guests October of 2022, with Toogie’s Table and the Swim Club opening for guests and private events in late August.
“Common Bond Hotel Collection focuses on the guest experience, providing a setting where locals and travelers can enjoy comfort and quality while creating their own adventure. Each of these revitalized properties reflects the continuation of their rich history and are as individual as the communities they serve.” – Mariah Gratz, CEO, Weyland Ventures
In addition to the Bardstown Motor Lodge, the Common Bond Hotel Collection portfolio will feature additional properties throughout the heart of bourbon country, including in Louisville and Frankfort. With bespoke designs and thoughtful components—including bourbon-focused food and spirit offerings, this versatile collection is unmatched in provisions and concepts. The second hotel in the series, Discotel, is set to open in Louisville, KY’s Highlands neighborhood during the Spring of 2023. The former site of a disco ball factory, Discotel reflects the very foundation of its legacy, both vibrant and captivating.
About Common Bond Hotel Collection
Inspired by the idea that our legacy is the cornerstone of our future, the Common Bond Hotel Collection melds nostalgia and new. Nestled in the heart of America’s cultural gems, the Collection reimagines the bond between yesterday and tomorrow, embracing restrained style with eclectic notes that celebrate the distinct feel of each community. Linger in conversations in unexpected gathering spaces, savor recipes of legend and lore, sip a bourbon or two poolside, or slip into a leather draped lounge. Unpack your bag and stay a while. Boutique by design, designed for you. Bond with us.
Niki Dec
Bardstown Motor Lodge, the first in the series to open its doors under the Common Bond Hotel Collection banner, showcases a reimagined design of the former Bardstown Parkview Motel & Kurtz Family Restaurant. The Motor Lodge will feature a chef-led farm-to-table kitchen, integrating the rich history of the property with present day culinary flare. Home of the legendary “skillet fried chicken,” Toogie’s Table is a collaboration with local farmers and distillers, offering an inspired menu of Southern comfort food for today’s palette. Renowned master chef Mike Wajda will drive the reimagined culinary concepts that promise Toogie’s will be a spirited addition to Bardstown’s thriving community of foodies, travelers, and bourbon epicures, where good food and good conversation are integral to the culture.
“Food is intimate. It takes us to another place, brings comfort, creates and stirs memories, and invokes a sense of discovery. I want to welcome everyone to the Common Bond experience, where we can celebrate our roots and new flavors and experiences together.” – Mike Wajda, Director of Culinary, Common Bond Hotel Collection
The Motor Lodge will also showcase the Bardstown Swim Club, a resort-style pool, complete with tanning deck, outdoor bar, and adjacent courtyard lounge. With 35 rooms and suites, Bardstown Motor Lodge is set to open doors to hotel guests October of 2022, with Toogie’s Table and the Swim Club opening for guests and private events in late August.
“Common Bond Hotel Collection focuses on the guest experience, providing a setting where locals and travelers can enjoy comfort and quality while creating their own adventure. Each of these revitalized properties reflects the continuation of their rich history and are as individual as the communities they serve.” – Mariah Gratz, CEO, Weyland Ventures
In addition to the Bardstown Motor Lodge, the Common Bond Hotel Collection portfolio will feature additional properties throughout the heart of bourbon country, including in Louisville and Frankfort. With bespoke designs and thoughtful components—including bourbon-focused food and spirit offerings, this versatile collection is unmatched in provisions and concepts. The second hotel in the series, Discotel, is set to open in Louisville, KY’s Highlands neighborhood during the Spring of 2023. The former site of a disco ball factory, Discotel reflects the very foundation of its legacy, both vibrant and captivating.
About Common Bond Hotel Collection
Inspired by the idea that our legacy is the cornerstone of our future, the Common Bond Hotel Collection melds nostalgia and new. Nestled in the heart of America’s cultural gems, the Collection reimagines the bond between yesterday and tomorrow, embracing restrained style with eclectic notes that celebrate the distinct feel of each community. Linger in conversations in unexpected gathering spaces, savor recipes of legend and lore, sip a bourbon or two poolside, or slip into a leather draped lounge. Unpack your bag and stay a while. Boutique by design, designed for you. Bond with us.
Niki Dec
HGPR Inc.
+1 310-859-8870
press@hgprinc.com