MAD 300 Mln/Year Allocated to Closed Mosques' Rehabilitation Program - Minister

MOROCCO, June 22 - An annual envelope of around 300 million dirhams has been allocated to improve the governance of the Program for the rehabilitation of closed mosques, Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Ahmed Taoufiq said.

Responding to an oral question at the House of Advisors, Taoufiq said his department strengthened the implementation mechanisms of this program, by improving the technical supervision of regional and provincial delegations and by establishing procedures and computer programs for its execution and assessment of its efficiency.

Since 2011, efforts have been made to rehabilitate 1,382 mosques, out of 3,665, for a total cost of 2.41 billion dirhams, the minister stated. Technical expertise has been carried out for 5,029 mosques for a total cost of MAD 152 million, he added.

Regarding the remaining 2,283 closed mosques, they comprise 539 rehabilitated mosques for a total budget of 1.3 billion dirhams and 519 others awaiting study and authorization, Taoufiq noted.

Despite the efforts of the state and benefactors, 1,225 mosques still need to be rehabilitated at a cost of about 1 billion dirhams, he said.

MAP 21 June 2022